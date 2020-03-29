The Best Self-care Products You Can Buy at Nordstrom Right Now

By Madeline Diamond
March 29, 2020
Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Being stuck at home can be tough, both physically and mentally, so it's a great time to take a few extra moments a day to take care of yourself. Whether you curl up on the couch to read a book, take part in a virtual exercise class, or give yourself a DIY spa night, there are plenty of ways to make staying at home a little more manageable. 

If a night of face masks and hair treatments is in your future, Nordstrom has just about any self-care-related item you could think of. Keep reading for our picks of the best beauty and skincare products you can order online right now. 

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Lift & Firm Hydra-gel Eye Patches

These anti-aging gel patches help firm, lift, brighten, and calm skin. Plus, they provide a cooling effect and a soothing lavender scent. 

To buy: nordstrom.com, $75

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil

Give dry or damaged hair a treat with this luxurious yet lightweight hair oil. Nordstrom shoppers love this product, calling it a "game changer."

To buy: nordstrom.com, $56

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs, and Rosewater

This refreshing, hydrating facial spray will make you feel like you're at a spa, even when you're at home. 

To buy: nordstrom.com, $7

Le Labo 'Santal 33' Hand and Body Lotion

You'll feel like you're at a luxurious hotel when you use this beautifully-scented lotion from Le Labo. It's enriched with vitamin E, Vitamin A, aloe, and coconut and olive oil to help you achieve extra-smooth skin. 

To buy: nordstrom.com, $70

Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque

Take some extra time for your skin with this pore-minimizing masque. Made with Amazonian White Clay, it helps remove debris and skin-cell accumulation to purify skin. 

To buy: nordstrom.com, $36

Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm

It's no surprise that shoppers are obsessed with this hand cream. It's impressively moisturizing without feeling greasy, and it smells incredible with notes of mandarin rind, rosemary leaf, and cedar atlas. 

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $30

Herbivore Botanicals Jade Facial Roller

Take your spa night to the next level with this facial roller, which you can use to relax and firm your skin. 

To buy: nordstrom.com, $30

By Madeline Diamond