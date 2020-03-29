The Best Self-care Products You Can Buy at Nordstrom Right Now

Being stuck at home can be tough, both physically and mentally, so it's a great time to take a few extra moments a day to take care of yourself. Whether you curl up on the couch to read a book, take part in a virtual exercise class, or give yourself a DIY spa night, there are plenty of ways to make staying at home a little more manageable.

If a night of face masks and hair treatments is in your future, Nordstrom has just about any self-care-related item you could think of. Keep reading for our picks of the best beauty and skincare products you can order online right now.