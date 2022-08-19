Shoppers Say This Compact Sling Bag Is Great for Travel, and It's on Sale for As Little As $24

Finding the right travel bag can be difficult for even the most seasoned travelers. You'll want to find an option that's lightweight and comfortable to carry around all day but still big enough to hold all your essentials. And if you can find one that has bonus features like waterproof material and built-in USB chargers, even better.

While it may seem impossible to find a bag that meets all those criteria, Amazon shoppers say the Seafew Sling Bag ticks all those boxes and then some. For starters, the crossbody sling bag has several compartments and pockets to keep all your travel gear safe and organized. The roomy main compartment has a tablet insert that can hold iPads, Samsung Galaxys, and Kindles that are up to 9.57 inches long.

The bag also has two side pockets that are the ideal size for water bottles or umbrellas, plus a front zippered pocket that's great for items you need easy access to like your passport, keys, lip balm, and more. What's more, it's made from a durable nylon material that's both waterproof and tear-resistant.

To buy: amazon.com, from $24 (originally from $30)

The versatile bag can be worn across your front or back, and you can switch between both shoulders. What's more, the padded shoulder strap is fully adjustable, so you can find a comfortable fit. But, what really set's the backpack apart from others on the market, is the fact that it has a built-in USB charger cord, so you can always keep your devices juiced up while you're on the go.

For all these smart reasons, it makes sense that more than 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given the travel bag a perfect five-star rating. One wrote, "Great quality! And it surprised me how much I could fit in this bag. It is the perfect travel bag." While another raved, "It's small but just big enough to hold all my work stuff. The built-in charger cord is awesome!" And a third said they bought it for a trip to Mexico but loved it so much, they are now using it as their purse at home.

There are seven styles to choose from, and they are all on sale right now. Prices start at just $24, and none of them will cost you more than $40 each. Shop the Seafew Sling bag for your next trip now while it's still on sale.

