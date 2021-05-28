These $9 Motion Sickness Bracelets Went Viral on TikTok — and Doctors Say They Really Work
Nothing puts a damper on a trip like nausea. On a road trip, carsickness can make a scenic drive feel practically unbearable, and on a boat ride, seasickness can compel you to swear off water sports of any kind. Luckily, there's a drug-free solution that can keep you feeling in top-form no matter your method of transportation — and it costs just $9.
Sea-Band's motion sickness bracelets are small, stretchy fabric bands that promise to curb nausea as long as you're wearing them. They may sound like magic, but they have plenty of fans. A TikTok video by user @lhountras featuring them got over 80,000 likes, and over 12,600 Amazon shoppers have given them a five-star rating.
According to doctors, they really work. "Some research has shown that acupuncture in the wrist area has shown to be effective in some selected patients with nausea," explains gastroenterologist Bryan Curtin, M.D.
Anti-nausea bracelets feature a plastic stud inside the bracelet, positioned in just the right position to hit the pressure point that's been found to relieve nausea, "by interrupting signals sent from your brain to your tummy that make you feel sick," primary care physician Jaydeep Tripathy, M.D., adds. The bracelets are noninvasive and reusable, and Dr. Tripathy says they can be used as often as needed without any adverse effects. They are often used by pregnant women experiencing morning sickness, cancer patients experiencing nausea related to chemotherapy, and, of course, travelers.
To buy: amazon.com, $9 (originally $13)
"I bought them to take on a long road trip, and even though I normally get carsick, I was able to read without feeling nauseated," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "Now I keep a pair in my purse at all times, and will probably buy a backup pair to store permanently in my car."
Another shopper added: "I get VERY seasick and these worked like a charm during my cruise. Whenever I put them on, my nausea went away in minutes. When I took them off, I felt sick almost instantly. They do leave an imprint on your wrists but that is nothing compared to the relief they provide."
Other reviewers say that the child-size Sea-Bands help relieve their children's car sickness, so they're a budget-friendly solution for all ages.
Whether you're planning a summer getaway on the lake, or a trip that's just a drive away, these anti-nausea bracelets are a helpful accessory to keep on hand.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.