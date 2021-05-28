These $9 Motion Sickness Bracelets Went Viral on TikTok — and Doctors Say They Really Work

Anti-nausea bracelets feature a plastic stud inside the bracelet, positioned in just the right position to hit the pressure point that's been found to relieve nausea, "by interrupting signals sent from your brain to your tummy that make you feel sick," primary care physician Jaydeep Tripathy, M.D., adds. The bracelets are noninvasive and reusable, and Dr. Tripathy says they can be used as often as needed without any adverse effects. They are often used by pregnant women experiencing morning sickness, cancer patients experiencing nausea related to chemotherapy, and, of course, travelers.