This Best-selling Waterproof Blanket Is Perfect for Picnics and Beach Days — and Prices Start at Just $24
With summer just around the corner, you likely have a list of outdoor activities planned for the upcoming warmer months. Whether you're picnicking in the park, stargazing at night, or soaking up the sun at the beach, you're going to need a great blanket on hand to lay on. And Amazon shoppers have found the perfect option in the Scuddles Picnic Blanket.
The innovative accessory may look like your average blanket, but it actually boasts three layers that make it stand out from other options on the market. The bottom layer is made from a waterproof PEVA material, so you can lay it on top of dewy grass and not worry about getting wet. The middle layer is a thick foam cushion for added comfort, and the top layer is made from a woven acrylic fabric that is super soft against the skin.
The picnic blanket comes in eight different sizes ranging from 52 by 57 inches to 61 by 77 inches, and they are all big enough to comfortably fit multiple people at a time. Despite its oversized design, the blanket easily rolls up into a compact size, so you can easily store it in your car, backpack, or suitcase. And each one even comes with a handy built-in carrying strap that makes it super easy to tote around.
Each size comes in a different colorway, but they all feature a classic striped design and are incredibly lightweight, weighing less than two pounds each. One happy shopper said the blanket is "perfect for the park and the beach," while another wrote that they "took [it] to the beach and [it was] so easy to keep dry and sand-free."
Others rave about how comfortable the blanket is. One wrote, "While it is thin, it provides enough cushion that you don't feel like you are sitting directly on the hard ground," adding that "the fabric side is soft and comfy, and the waterproof side works well." Another said, "It's quite comfortable and repels the dampness of the ground.". Shoppers also love how easy the blankets are to clean, since you can just wipe them down and they'll look good as new.
Perhaps best of all, the stylish picnic blankets are affordable, and many options are currently on sale. Prices start at just $24 right now, and none of the blankets will cost you more than $30. Shop one for yourself below.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.