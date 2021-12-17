These Heated Gloves Will Warm Your Hands for Up to 7 Hours — and You Can Get Them on Amazon
Looking for a pair of gloves that actually keep your hands warm? When every pair promises hours of warmth only to fall short, the search can seem futile, and that's before factoring in mobility and style. So when heated gloves hit the market, our interest was piqued. But where do you find a reliable pair that's worth the money? Turns out, right on Amazon.
Savior's Rechargeable Heated Gloves from Amazon take a multifaceted approach to protect hands from extreme winter temperatures. Featuring several layers of insulated materials as well as infrared heating elements and thermal control, the gloves purport to keep your hands warm outdoors for up to seven hours. Despite their sturdy insulation, the gloves' flexible design still allows you to complete everyday tasks, including texting, without taking them off.
The gloves' main source of heat comes from an adjustable and rechargeable battery-powered thermal control. Whereas most heated gloves only warm the back of the palms, the thermal control uses far-infrared fiber heating elements to send warmth all the way up to the fingertips. The control also features three temperature settings, which range from 100 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit. For added warmth, the gloves contain layers of lambskin, polyester, and waterproof materials, which shoppers can't stop raving about.
"I was a little reluctant to throw down the money for these gloves to test them out, but can honestly say after a couple [bike] rides in Lake Placid, I'm impressed," one wrote. "My hands stayed warm throughout a couple two- to three-hour rides, and at times, I had to turn them down to the lowest setting or off briefly as my hands were too warm, which I've never had the pleasure of experiencing."
To buy: amazon.com, $119 (originally from $140)
In addition to their expert heating abilities, the gloves are ultra-functional in other ways, too. Constructed with touchscreen-capable and anti-slip finger grips, the gloves allow for easy use of phones and other smart devices without removal. They're also extra helpful for those with poor circulation or Raynaud's syndrome, and because they're so versatile, they work for virtually any outdoor activity, from cycling and snowboarding to sporting events and chilly commutes.
If you don't want to spend another winter with uncomfortably cold palms, buy a pair of Savior's Rechargeable Heated Gloves now. While they may be a bit of an investment, shoppers say the lasting warmth and comfort they provide is absolutely worth it.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.