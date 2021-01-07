This Celeb-loved Shoe Brand Is Offering Up to 40% Off Right Now

From Meghan Markle to Margot Robbie, celebrities can't seem to get enough of Sarah Flint's shoes, which are expertly designed to balance comfort and style. Luckily for shoppers, the brand's semi-annual sale is going on right now, and best-selling styles, from motorcycle boots to sky-high pumps, are up to 40 percent off. And if you see something you like, you'll probably want to shop now, since the sale ends on Jan. 10.
The sale includes a variety of shoes from this past fall and winter's collections. For example, The Perfect Zip Bootie 30, a suede, almond-toed boot, is currently on sale for $382 from $545. It's is a staple in my closet since it elevates any outfit and keeps my feet comfortable even after hours of walking around, and I'd recommend it to anyone looking for a polished boot that can be dressed up or down. Shoppers agree that Sarah Flint's shoes strike the perfect balance between style and comfort, leaving rave review's on the brand's website. The Perfect Emma, for example, is a fan-favorite, and you can shop it for $249, on sale from $355. "This is an amazing shoe that exceeded expectations. Very cushiony insole with great arch support. Pretty styling that makes foot appear smaller," one reviewer wrote. The same shopper also said these pumps are "perfect if you're on your feet all day."
Whether you're looking for a chic boot to get you through the rest of winter or a stylish heel you can look forward to wearing once events and large gatherings are a thing again, Sarah Flint's Semi-annual Sale has the footwear for you.
Keep reading for some of our favorite Sarah Flint shoe styles on sale right now.
To buy: Olivia Boot, sarahflint.com, $357 (originally $595)
To buy: Perfect Zip Bootie 70, sarahflint.com, $382 (originally $545)
To buy: Perfect Pump 85, sarahflint.com, $249 (originally $355)
To buy: Perfect Emma, sarahflint.com, $249 (originally $355)
