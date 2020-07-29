Celebs Love This Comfortable Shoe Brand — and Some of Its Best-selling Styles Are on Sale Now

It's no secret that we're big Sarah Flint fans (and so are tons of celebs, including Meghan Markle and Margot Robbie). From the brand's stylish, comfortable heels to travel-inspired flats , it's hard to go wrong. The designer uses luxe materials like vachetta leather Italian suede, and silk, on her chic shoes, all of which are handcrafted in Italy. And if you've been dying to try a pair of Sarah Flint shoes, now's the perfect time, since several of the brand's timeless styles are on sale right now.

Now until Aug. 3, you can save 30 percent on some of the brand's best-selling shoes, including, sandals, pumps, flats, and more. For example, you'll find the best-selling Perfect Pump on sale in four different colorways. The heel is available in three heights, ranging from two to four inches, so you can be sure to find an option to fit your style, whether you're looking for a bold, elegant shoe for events or a more practical yet dressy heel for work. Also on sale is Sarah Flint's collaboration with New York-based nail studio, Paintbox, which includes a pair of Grear lace-up sandals and two coordinating nail polishes. A pair of chic sandals with a pedicure to match for 30 percent off? It doesn't get much better than that. And if you're not sure which style is right for you or need guidance on sizing, you can schedule a virtual styling appointment with a specialist from the brand to find just the right pair for you.