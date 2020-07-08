This Meghan Markle-loved Shoe Brand Is Having a Massive Online Sample Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's no surprise that celebrities like Meghan Markle and Margot Robbie love Sarah Flint's shoes. From sleek suede pumps to smart leather flats, the brand is a go-to for shoes that are as comfortable as they are chic. It's even a favorite of Travel + Leisure editors who have tested out the shoes for themselves. Luckily for shoppers, there's no better time to shop, since Sarah Flint is holding an online sample sale, and some of the brand's best-selling styles are 50 to 65 percent off.

A customer favorite, the Perfect Pump, is discounted 50 percent, for example. And if you're looking for something more casual, you can snag Sarah Flint's take on the classic leather sneaker for just $100 (that's over 60 percent off the original price). But if you want these deals, you'll have to act fast, since styles are already selling out and the sale only lasts through July 10.

Keep reading for some of our favorite picks from Sarah Flint's sample sale.

Rosie Loafer

Image zoom Courtesy of Sarah Flint

Claire Pump

Image zoom Courtesy of Sarah Flint

Perfect Pump 50

Image zoom Courtesy of Sarah Flint

Perfect Sneaker

Image zoom Courtesy of Sarah Flint