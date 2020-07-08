This Meghan Markle-loved Shoe Brand Is Having a Massive Online Sample Sale
Best-selling styles are up to 65 percent off.
It's no surprise that celebrities like Meghan Markle and Margot Robbie love Sarah Flint's shoes. From sleek suede pumps to smart leather flats, the brand is a go-to for shoes that are as comfortable as they are chic. It's even a favorite of Travel + Leisure editors who have tested out the shoes for themselves. Luckily for shoppers, there's no better time to shop, since Sarah Flint is holding an online sample sale, and some of the brand's best-selling styles are 50 to 65 percent off.
A customer favorite, the Perfect Pump, is discounted 50 percent, for example. And if you're looking for something more casual, you can snag Sarah Flint's take on the classic leather sneaker for just $100 (that's over 60 percent off the original price). But if you want these deals, you'll have to act fast, since styles are already selling out and the sale only lasts through July 10.
Keep reading for some of our favorite picks from Sarah Flint's sample sale.
Rosie Loafer
To buy: sarahflint.com, $175 (originally $345)
Claire Pump
To buy: sarahflint.com, $150 (originally $425)
Perfect Pump 50
To buy: sarahflint.com, $175 (originally $355)
Perfect Sneaker
To buy: sarahflint.com, $100 (originally $265)
