We've covered plenty of ballet flats here at Travel + Leisure, but perhaps none as chic and as fundamentally ballet-inspired as this new collection from shopper- and celeb-loved shoe designer Sarah Flint. In her latest collection, Flint partnered with the American Ballet Theatre (ABT) to design a ballet slipper-inspired flat for spring.
The Sacchetto Ballet Flat x ABT is a modern take on the classic flat with a square toe, made from soft nappa leather with a satin toe cap and button, as a nod to traditional ballet slippers. A leather lining and insole add to the luxe feel, while a leather outsole and full rubber forepart add durability. And the best part about these shoes? 100 percent of the net proceeds of the Petal Nappa colorway will benefit ABT Women's Movement, which supports the creation of new works by female choreographers.
"As a longtime lover of the ballet, it's been a dream come true to work with such an iconic institution like American Ballet Theatre. Although we operate in different mediums, we both believe in the creation, presentation, and preservation of true beauty, which has been a through line in our partnership," Flint said in a press release, expressing her excitement about this new partnership.
In addition to this stunning ballet-inspired flat, you can also shop the same style in two more colorways, Sand Nappa and Black Nappa, both of which feature a leather upper with a chic patent leather toe cap and button.
To buy: sarahflint.com, $355
