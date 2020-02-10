Margot Robbie Just Stepped Out in Meghan Markle's Favorite Comfy Heels

Image zoom Courtesy of Sarah Flint

When Meghan Markle wears a new brand, the world takes notice. Markle has been wearing Sarah Flint's shoe styles for a while; and now, Margot Robbie is the latest celeb to become a fan of the brand. From gorgeous high heels to menswear-inspired loafers, the brand has a stunning curated selection of styles.

The Perfect Pump 100 is an undoubtedly chic high heel that is beloved by celebrities and shoppers alike. It may be high and pointed-toe, but in addition to its polished look, the pump is known for being surprisingly comfortable.

To buy: sarahflint.com, $355

The 4-inch pump features a pointed toe box for a sleek, classic look. Anatomical arch support and six millimeters of extra footbed padding add the comfort you need to be able to wear these heels all day. The steel rod stiletto heel provides both durability and stability.

On a recent trip to New York City, Robbie paired the striking white leather pumps with black leather pants, a white sweater, and brown coat, making for a bold outfit with a neutral color palette.

And if it wasn't already enough knowing that celebrities from Margot Robbie to Meghan Markle love these shoes, reviewers are also raving about the style and comfort of the pumps. "I love wearing heels, but it’s difficult to find a pair that are comfortable enough to wear for hours. These are the exception! They are stylish, and they feel amazing," one reviewer wrote.

Another shopper specifically highlighted how easy to wear these pumps are. "Most amazing pumps I have ever bought! I wear heels at least 5 times a week and I’m often on my feet running around. These are the most comfortable pumps I own. The cushioning and extra arch support make A big difference. I want them in every color!"

