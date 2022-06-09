I Wore These Chunky Heeled Sandals for Nearly 12 Hours — and Didn't Get a Single Blister
I've never been the best at walking in heels, but now that I'm starting to attend more weddings and events this summer, I've been on the hunt for a pair that strikes a balance between comfort and style. And who better to turn to in a situation like this than Meghan Markle? Markle has been spotted many times in Sarah Flint's elegant footwear, including the brand's Grear Sandals and Natalie Flats. And after wearing a pair of the brand's heeled sandals myself, I see what the celebrity hype is all about.
The Perfect Block Sandal 60 is a classic open-toed heeled style with straps on the top of the foot and at the ankle. It's made from soft Italian leather with a leather lining and insole that cushions the foot and doesn't cause any rubbing or tension. The sandal features a lightweight 2.5-inch block heel that is easy to walk in, as well as anatomical arch support that adds comfort while both walking and standing. With Sarah Flint footwear, the small details are what make all the difference, such as the deceptively wide toe box designed to minimize foot crowding (a relief if you typically feel like your toes are squished when you wear heels) and extra padding in the footbed for a plush feel.
The brand gifted me a pair last year and I finally had the chance to test them out at a wedding this month, although I already foresee myself wearing them many times again in the future. Most recently, I wore the sandals for nearly 12 hours straight, which is no small feat for someone who typically lives in sneakers. Was I ready to take my shoes off by the end of the evening? Of course. But my feet were far more comfortable than they would have been if I'd been wearing different shoes, based on past experience. The best part? I didn't have a single blister, even after an entire day of walking and a night of dancing.
Right now, the sandals are available in seven colorways, including wardrobe staples like black suede and sand calf leather, as well as stylish seasonal options like orange leather with a raffia heel and blue and white printed silk. The brand even has a pearly white version trimmed in delicate lace that's ideal for brides on the hunt for a comfy heel.
And it's not just me (and Meghan Markle) who are fans. Reviewers on Sarah Flint's site also rave about the sandals. One shopper wrote that "the heel height is just right and the arch support cradles your foot for a great fit." They added, "I wore them all day on Thanksgiving and my feet felt great at the end of the day."
A customer also emphasized the shoes' comfort and style after wearing them to a wedding. "The non-slip bottom gave me added security and while everyone was sinking in the grass at the ceremony, I walked with no issues due to the block heel." A final shopper raved that they "just love to wear them and to look at them" and also went on to say that they're "a work of art."
If you're looking for a pair of comfortable, walkable heeled sandals for events this summer, you can't go wrong with Sarah Flint. And be sure to check out the rest of the brand's selection for stylish footwear for all seasons.
