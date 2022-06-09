I Wore These Chunky Heeled Sandals for Nearly 12 Hours — and Didn't Get a Single Blister

The brand gifted me a pair last year and I finally had the chance to test them out at a wedding this month, although I already foresee myself wearing them many times again in the future. Most recently, I wore the sandals for nearly 12 hours straight, which is no small feat for someone who typically lives in sneakers. Was I ready to take my shoes off by the end of the evening? Of course. But my feet were far more comfortable than they would have been if I'd been wearing different shoes, based on past experience. The best part? I didn't have a single blister, even after an entire day of walking and a night of dancing.