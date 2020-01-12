Meghan Markle’s Favorite Shoe Brand Now Makes Comfortable, Menswear-inspired Loafers

Image zoom Courtesy of Sarah Flint

Whenever Meghan Markle steps out in a new outfit, the world takes notice. She is one of the most fashionable royals, so it's no surprise she was named the "most powerful dresser" of 2019. Whether she wears more affordable brands like Everlane and Rothy's or straight-off-the-runway labels, Markle is undoubtedly a trendsetter. Sarah Flint, a shoe designer based in the UK, is a long-time favorite of Meghan Markle — and the brand just released a new shoe style for 2020.

The Ilene loafer from Sarah Flint is a sleek flat, available in leather and suede, that perfectly encapsulates the polished style the brand is known for. With just the right combination of comfort and style, it's easy to see why Meghan Markle is a fan of Sarah Flint (the Duchess has been spotted wearing the Perfect Emma Pump).

The loafers are handcrafted in Italy and made from Crosta suede and calf-tanned Vachetta leather. You can be assured they are expertly-made since these shoes are part of Sarah Flint's partnership with the renowned Gravati factory. They feature an almond-shaped toe and double-monk strap with gold buckles.

Shoppers have been raving about the shoes since they debuted last year — and they continue to do so now that they're back in stock. "High quality, beautifully made, timeless chic shoe with a sleek fit. Mine fit exactly as described—snug at first but then start to mold to my feet," one reviewer wrote.

Another shopper even called the Ilene style her favorite of all Sarah Flint shoes. "I’ve got more than 10 pairs of [Sarah Flint] shoes but Ilene is my most favourite! I love pairing them with a feminine dress or skirt. I get compliments all the time. They are not only beautiful but also comfortable to wear all day."

