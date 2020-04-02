From doctors and grocery store employees to pharmacists and police officers, people on the frontlines fighting coronavirus are risking their lives every day to help during these uncertain times. Sarah Flint, a designer shoe brand loved by celebrities like Meghan Markle and Margot Robbie, is doing its part to give thanks to these women all over the U.S.

Three leather pointed toe flats Credit: Courtesy of Sarah Flint

As part of its #StandInSupport campaign, Sarah Flint invites shoppers to nominate friends and loved ones who are helping combat the pandemic to receive a complimentary pair of shoes from the brand's archive of casual styles. And while it might be some time before they can step out in a new pair of sandals or flats, the gesture encourages us to look forward to better times ahead. "We are so appreciative, and in awe, of the work being done," the brand posted on Instagram.

In an Instagram post, the brand encourages customers to nominate loved ones by using an Instagram story template and tagging @sarahflint_nyc now through April 3.

So, if you have a woman in your life who could use an extra thank you for all the hard work she's doing while fighting COVID-19, head to Sarah Flint's Instagram page to nominate her for a new pair of shoes that might make her day a little brighter.