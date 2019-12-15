You Can Buy the Bold, Luxurious Fleece Jackets the Internet Is Obsessed With at Nordstrom
It's no question that fleece jackets are a cozy must-have for winter, especially if you'll be traveling to a cold weather climate. But beyond all the purely athletic or simple fleece jackets on the market, one designer is taking this wardrobe staple to a whole new level.
Sandy Liang is a high-end fashion designer who makes everything from red carpet dresses to graphic t-shirts. But she's perhaps best known for her bold, colorful, and fluffy fleece jackets that are decked out in unique patterns, zippers, and reflective panels.
Luckily for shoppers, a selection of Liang's best-selling fleeces are available now Nordstrom as part of the department store's initiative, SPACE, a shop for emerging and advanced designers.
The Ponyo Faux Fur Jacket
To buy: nordstrom.com, $595
The stylish edge of this bright pink faux-fur zip up is only heightened by its neon zippers and reflective patches, making it a standout jacket for both fashionable and practical purposes.
The Rory Camo Print Fleece Jacket
To buy: nordstrom.com, $595
This oversized button-up fleece jacket features Liang's signature neon zippers and reflective panels, as well as conveniently-placed pockets on the chest, sleeve, and back.
The Bells Fleece Jacket
To buy: nordstrom.com, $625
With it's fitted cut and fluffy faux-fur collar, this jacket is one of Liang's more tailored pieces available at Nordstrom. It may have a neutral camo print, but it's definitely a piece that will stand out.
The Frey Moiré Pocket Fleece Jacket
To buy: nordstrom.com, $525
There's also a Nordstrom-exclusive jacket, which features Liang's signature details on a sleek black base.
