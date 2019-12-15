You Can Buy the Bold, Luxurious Fleece Jackets the Internet Is Obsessed With at Nordstrom

By Madeline Diamond
December 15, 2019
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Courtesy of Nordstrom

It's no question that fleece jackets are a cozy must-have for winter, especially if you'll be traveling to a cold weather climate. But beyond all the purely athletic or simple fleece jackets on the market, one designer is taking this wardrobe staple to a whole new level. 

Sandy Liang is a high-end fashion designer who makes everything from red carpet dresses to graphic t-shirts. But she's perhaps best known for her bold, colorful, and fluffy fleece jackets that are decked out in unique patterns, zippers, and reflective panels. 

Luckily for shoppers, a selection of Liang's best-selling fleeces are available now Nordstrom as part of the department store's initiative, SPACE, a shop for emerging and advanced designers. 

The Ponyo Faux Fur Jacket

Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $595

The stylish edge of this bright pink faux-fur zip up is only heightened by its neon zippers and reflective patches, making it a standout jacket for both fashionable and practical purposes. 

The Rory Camo Print Fleece Jacket

Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $595

This oversized button-up fleece jacket features Liang's signature neon zippers and reflective panels, as well as conveniently-placed pockets on the chest, sleeve, and back. 

The Bells Fleece Jacket

Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $625

With it's fitted cut and fluffy faux-fur collar, this jacket is one of Liang's more tailored pieces available at Nordstrom. It may have a neutral camo print, but it's definitely a piece that will stand out. 

The Frey Moiré Pocket Fleece Jacket

Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $525

There's also a Nordstrom-exclusive jacket, which features Liang's signature details on a sleek black base. 

