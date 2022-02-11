This Durable, Expandable Samsonite Carry-on Is Under $100 — for a Limited Time
Whether you're planning a trip or are simply looking to give your luggage collection an upgrade for future travel, Ebags has plenty of quality suitcases of all sizes from shopper-loved brands, including Samsonite. This carry-on from the brand is lightweight, durable, and stylish, making it a solid option for short getaways and trips where you're trying to pack light. Plus, it's 20 percent off right now when you use the code NEW20.
The Samsonite Supra DLX Carry-on Spinner, an exclusive to Ebags, measures 21.65 inches long, 14.8 inches wide, and 8.9 inches deep, so it will adhere to many airlines' carry-on size requirements. A carry-on size guide from the brand will also help you figure out which airlines will accept this bag, making choosing luggage easier than ever. This 5.42-pound suitcase is made with a durable 100 percent polypropylene shell and textured exterior that masks any scuffs or scratches. It has 1.5 inches of expansion, offering just enough extra space should you do some souvenir shopping while you're traveling.
Inside the bag, you'll find elastic tie-down straps to keep items secure, a large mesh pocket for organization, and a small zippered pocket. There are also internal and external USB ports and an interior pouch for a battery pack, allowing you to keep your electronics charged on the go. Plus, dual spinner wheels make the bag easy to roll, whether you're rushing through the airport or city streets.
The bag is available in three colors — black, blue, and gray — so whether you're looking for a neutral suitcase you can take on any trip or a pop of color you'll never miss on the luggage carousel, you'll be able to find it here.
To buy: ebags.com, $96 with code NEW20 (originally $120)
Shoppers rave about this suitcase, with many complimenting its style and function. The bag is "compact, lightweight, [and] easy to maneuver," one reviewer wrote, adding, "I expanded it and was able to add more souvenirs than I expected."
If you're looking for a sleek, durable carry-on that will take you through your next trip in style, don't miss out on this Samsonite bag while it's on sale for under $100 at Ebags. And if you're in the market for a larger bag, you can also shop medium (26.6-inch) and large (30.3-inch) versions, as well as a three-piece set that includes one of each, all of which are 20 percent off right now.
