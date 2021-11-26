Shopper-loved Suitcases Are Just $80 Apiece Now That This Luggage Set Is on Sale for Black Friday
If you're planning a trip or looking to give someone the gift of wanderlust this holiday season, there's no better time to shop for new luggage and travel gear since plenty of top-rated suitcases are on sale for Black Friday. Right now, you can shop an Amazon shopper-loved set of two suitcases from Samsonite for $200 off, bringing its price down to $160. But you'll want to act fast on this deal, since the sale only lasts until tomorrow.
The Samsonite Omni PC Expandable Luggage 2-piece Set includes a 20-inch carry-on and a 24-inch checked bag. Both suitcases are made from textured polycarbonate that will keep your belongings safe on the inside and resist scratches on the outside. They feature 360-degree spinner wheels that make maneuvering the bags a breeze whether you're rushing through the airport or traversing cobblestone streets. An adjustable push-button handle also makes carrying the bags comfortable, while a TSA-compatible combination lock ensures your belongings will remain secure in transit.
Inside, these bags have a zippered pocket, mesh divider, and cross straps in the main compartment that will help you keep the contents of your suitcase organized. And if you happen to need a little more space, you can use the zippered expansion to allow for extra room in the bag.
To buy: amazon.com, $160 (originally $360)
Amazon shoppers rave about this luggage set, giving it over 11,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer specifically complimented the durability and spaciousness of the 24-inch suitcase. "I've been on 12 domestic flights with this suitcase and it's held up beautifully. I have the teal color and there are no marks showing on it," they wrote. "Using packing cubes, I can pack for up to six nights with this medium suitcase expanded."
Another shopper emphasized how comfortable the 20-inch bag is to maneuver. "I find it to be very lightweight considering that it is hardsided luggage," they wrote. "The wheels have held up great to several miles of pulling it through the streets of Europe and here in the U.S."
If you're looking for a sleek, durable luggage set that will be able to keep up with you no matter where you jet off to next, you won't want to miss out on this pick from Samsonite. And don't wait to shop, since this impressive deal ends tomorrow.
