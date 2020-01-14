This Lightweight, Durable Luggage Set Has Over 1,700 Five-star Reviews on Amazon

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

If you have a big year of travel ahead, now might be the right time to update your luggage collection. And while individual suitcases can be pricey, investing in a luggage set is one way to make the most of your money while replacing multiple bags at once.

The Samsonite Omni PC 3-piece Spinner Luggage Set has everything you need for your next trip, since it includes a 20-inch carry-on, as well as 24- and 28-inch checked bags.

The suitcases in this set are made from scratch-resistant polycarbonate that's durable yet lightweight. The 360-degree spinner wheels make maneuvering these bags through busy airports or city streets a breeze. For added security, there are also TSA-approved combination locks.

Open up one of these bags and you'll find that it's impressively easy to stay organized, thanks to a mesh divider, compression straps, and the ability to expand the bag, should you need more room. And at $240, you can rest assured that you're getting a good deal, since the set has a $470 value.

Amazon shoppers love this luggage set, giving it over 1,700 five-star reviews. "[It is a] great, durable bag that has now made it through around 25-30 flights since I bought it. [It is] still going strong and no signs of significant wear or damage. I travel weekly and this has been very dependable and great at keeping my clothes dry when it's been out in the rain. Highly recommend for the frequent traveler," one reviewer wrote.

Another shopper praised how well the suitcases held up on a recent trip. "I can proudly say this suitcase is [tough] as nails. I really pushed it past its limit and then some. It’s survived gravel, cobblestone roads, and even being dragged up and down stairs by the handle (I know, I know, you’re not SUPPOSED to do that) and it survived without a scratch on the suitcase itself."

