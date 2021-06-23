You Can Still Shop This Best-selling Suitcase for 34% Off
Amazon Prime Day may have come and gone, but you can still save on plenty of items, from kitchen appliances to luggage. And as far as top-rated travel gear goes, you won't want to miss this deal on a hardside spinner suitcase from Samsonite, which is on sale for 34 percent off right now.
The Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable 24-inch Spinner Suitcase has thousands of five-star reviews, and it's currently Amazon's Choice for "hardside luggage." The exterior of the bag is made from micro-diamond polycarbonate, making it durable and scratch-resistant. On the inside, you'll find a mesh divider, cross straps, and zippered pocket, so you'll be able to keep your essentials organized when you pack. Plus, the multi-directional spinner wheels are impressively lightweight and allow for effortless mobility across a variety of surfaces.
And while the style of suitcase is also available in a 20-inch carry-on and 28-inch checked bag, the post-Prime Day deal offers the best discount on the 24-inch medium checked bag version. And if you're looking for an entirely new luggage collection, you can also shop a set of all three bags on sale for $349, down from its original price of $480.
To buy: Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable 24-inch Spinner Suitcase, amazon.com, $113 (originally $170)
Shoppers rave about this suitcase collection, giving it an average 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon. "Great, durable bag that has now made it through around 25-30 flights since I bought it- still going strong and no signs of significant wear or damage. I travel weekly, and this has been very dependable and great at keeping my clothes dry when it's been out in the rain. Highly recommend for the frequent traveler," one reviewer wrote of the 24-inch bag.
