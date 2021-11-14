7 Best Deals From Samsonite's Holiday Luggage Sale — Happening Now
Whether you're in the market for new luggage for yourself or browsing for the perfect gift for the avid traveler in your life, right now is an excellent time to score a deal on suitcases. You won't want to miss Samsonite's holiday sale, since the shopper- and editor-loved luggage brand is currently offering 25 percent off best-sellers and up to 50 percent off clearance bags. These deals won't last though, and many discounted bags are already close to selling out, so you'll want to act fast on this sale.
The current sale includes best-sellers, such as both soft and hardside spinners, duffel bags, and backpacks. The Novaire 20-inch Hardside Spinner Suitcase, for example, is on sale for $173. This compact bag has a sleek design with an exterior shell made from durable polycarbonate. A retractable handle and 360-degree spinner wheels make this bag easy to maneuver, whether you're rushing through an airport or traversing cobblestone streets.
If you're looking for a more spacious bag, check out the Atrium Medium Spinner, a 28.5-inch expandable softside bag with both exterior and interior pockets for organizational help. Backpacks, totes, and laptop bags are also on sale right now, including many pieces that will make commuting much easier. For instance, the Encompass Women's Convertible Tote Backpack, a sleek work bag with a bevy of helpful organizational pockets, is currently $54 off.
This sale is also a great opportunity to buy luggage sets, since many stylish, durable options are deeply discounted. The Novaire 2 Piece Set, which includes carry-on and large spinner suitcases, is on sale for $300, although it has a $420 value. If you'd prefer to focus on carry-ons, you can shop the Executive 2 Piece Set, which has a spacious backpack and 22-inch spinner suitcase, discounted to $150.
Keep reading for some of our top picks on sale right now from Samsonite.
Novaire 20-inch Hardside Spinner
To buy: samsonite.com, $173 (originally $230)
Black Label Cosmolite 3.0 Carry-on Spinner
To buy: samsonite.com, $375 (originally $500)
Atrium Medium Spinner
Tru-frame 25-inch Medium Spinner
To buy: samsonite.com, $240 (originally $320)
Detour 34" Wheeled Duffel
To buy: samsonite.com, $150 (originally $200)
Encompass Women's Convertible Tote Backpack
To buy: samsonite.com, $126 (originally $180)
NuRoad 14.1-inch Backpack
