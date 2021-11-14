7 Best Deals From Samsonite's Holiday Luggage Sale — Happening Now

Whether you're in the market for new luggage for yourself or browsing for the perfect gift for the avid traveler in your life, right now is an excellent time to score a deal on suitcases. You won't want to miss Samsonite's holiday sale, since the shopper- and editor-loved luggage brand is currently offering 25 percent off best-sellers and up to 50 percent off clearance bags. These deals won't last though, and many discounted bags are already close to selling out, so you'll want to act fast on this sale.