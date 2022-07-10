With summer finally here, you most likely have your flights booked and hotel rooms reserved. No matter if you are searching for staycations or plan on traveling abroad, a good suitcase is necessary for every kind of adventure. Among many of the reliable travel brands for luggage is Samsonite. As a part of Amazon's Prime Day sale, Samsonite's Freeform Hardside Expandable 24-inch Checked Suitcase is on sale for a limited time. Right now, it can be yours for as little as $149, depending on which color you choose.

This 24-inch suitcase is a popular choice among shoppers, and it's even earned a coveted Amazon's Choice badge, because it maximizes your packing space thanks to its zippered expansion. More than 4,000 shoppers have given it five stars, with customers writing that they enjoy the lightweight hardshell that makes the luggage easy to carry, yet durable enough to withstand wear and tear of travel. This bag comes in a variety of colors, including white, black, and lilac, and are each available for up to 35 percent off. For extra security, the suitcase has a built-in recessed TSA-approved combination lock so you can go through security with a breeze.

Four multi-directional double spinner wheels allow for 360-degree movement even when the suitcase is upright, equaling less strain on your arms and back. The push-button handle also makes the bag easy to maneuver. Inside, the suitcase offers plenty of organizational space to store all of your essentials. The cross ribbon and divider separates clothing from accessories and cosmetics, while the zippered pockets keep smaller items tucked away. There's also a built-in identification tag to easily identify your luggage at baggage claim. An added plus to Samsonite products is the 10-year limited warranty in case of any damage.

One of the many reasons behind Samsonite's large following is its lightweight products. Like the rest of their luggages, this hardside suitcase is meant to be effortless to move and carry even when fully packed, and plenty of Amazon shoppers agree. "My husband and I are senior citizens and wanted lighter luggage that would be easier for us to handle when traveling," one buyer said. "These suitcases are very lightweight and easy to maneuver." Another customer went on to say that the Samsonite bag was "easy to maneuver through the security lines and to and from the gates."

And while the suitcase has more than enough storage for long trips, it does not feel or look bulky, according to a recent review. This makes it the ideal size to pack all of your products, even those that aren't counted as necessities. "Not only is it super cute and you can't miss it on the baggage belt, but it rolls well and has a ton of room," another reviewer said. "It's a perfect size for people that tend to over pack a bit."

Many customers mentioned there were few scratches and dents on the hardshell after taking the luggage on multiple trips. Even through the cobblestone streets of Scotland, one user was pleasantly surprised by how well the suitcase's wheels were able to hold up. "I was afraid they would be beaten-up after dragging them through Edinburgh to the train station," they said. "They were dirty but they cleaned-up beautifully." A separate buyer even went on to say that it was the "best suitcase I have ever owned" after taking the luggage through puddles, dirt, and gravel. "I expected the wheels to have fallen off by the time I actually made it home, but it's still in perfect shape."

With all of its packing, capacity, and durability features, it is no wonder this Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Suitcase is rated so highly on Amazon. And at just $149 for a limited time, it is a sale you don't want to pass up.