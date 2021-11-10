Amazon Shoppers Love This Samsonite Carry-on Suitcase — and It's Over 40% Off Right Now

The Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable 21-inch Carry-on Suitcase is made from tough, textured Polypro material that protects items inside and resists dents and scratches. The bag expands for extra packing space and has TSA-approved locking zippers. Inside, you'll find zippered organizational compartments and compression straps to help you take advantage of every inch of space. Plus, 360-degree spinner wheels make maneuvering this suitcase a breeze. The suitcase is available in 12 colors, and some are discounted more than others. If you want to score the best deal, you should shop the Lilac color, as it's on sale for $103, down from its original price of $180.