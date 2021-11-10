Amazon Shoppers Love This Samsonite Carry-on Suitcase — and It's Over 40% Off Right Now
If you're in the market for new luggage and travel gear, now's the perfect time to shop since Amazon's early Black Friday sale includes tons of deals on suitcases and other must-haves. We found one shopper-loved Samsonite suitcase that's currently on sale for over 40 percent off, and you won't want to miss it while it's in stock.
The Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable 21-inch Carry-on Suitcase is made from tough, textured Polypro material that protects items inside and resists dents and scratches. The bag expands for extra packing space and has TSA-approved locking zippers. Inside, you'll find zippered organizational compartments and compression straps to help you take advantage of every inch of space. Plus, 360-degree spinner wheels make maneuvering this suitcase a breeze. The suitcase is available in 12 colors, and some are discounted more than others. If you want to score the best deal, you should shop the Lilac color, as it's on sale for $103, down from its original price of $180.
To buy: amazon.com, from $103 (originally $180)
Amazon shoppers clearly love this suitcase, giving it over 3,100 five-star ratings. "[It's] so well made and durable, stylish, lightweight, and [the] wheels roll very well in all directions," one reviewer wrote. "This poor suitcase ended up on an unexpectedly long walk down a street through puddles, over grass, dirt, and gravel and did not miss a beat."
Another shopper emphasized how well this suitcase holds up after multiple trips. "This bag is spacious, lightweight, and the perfect size for carry-on luggage restrictions. I've taken it to India, France, [and the] U.K., and I'm thrilled with it."
Whether you're preparing for an upcoming trip or looking to give the gift of traveling in style, you won't want to miss out on this sleek and durable suitcase from Samsonite, especially while it's on sale for up to 43 percent off. And if you're looking for a larger suitcase, you can also shop the same bag in 24- and 28-inch versions, which are both also on sale right now.
