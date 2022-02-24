This Luggage Set That 'Glides on Air' Is Up to 44% Off Right Now
If you're planning a vacation, whether it's a weekend getaway or a cross-country road trip, the right luggage will make a world of difference. Maneuvering through busy airports, cobblestone streets, and bustling cities is much easier when you have your belongings securely stowed away in lightweight, durable suitcases. Samsonite has long been a favorite among travel enthusiasts for its stylish yet functional bags that customers say hold up trip after trip. Right now, you can score a sleek two-piece Samsonite luggage set on sale for 44 percent off at Amazon, so there's no better time to give your travel collection an upgrade.
The Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Set includes two suitcases — a 20-inch carry-on and a 24-inch checked bag. Not only are both pieces made with a durable, scratch-resistant polycarbonate shell to resist scuffs and protect your belongings inside, but they are also expandable, giving you multiple inches of extra packing space (1.5 inches of leeway to be exact), should you snag a few souvenirs during your trip.
Inside, you'll find a divided interior with one zippered mesh compartment and another boasting cross straps, allowing you to keep your essentials organized and securely in place in transit. Plus, maneuvering these bags is simple and comfortable, since each suitcase has 360-degree spinner wheels and an adjustable telescoping handle. As an added bonus, the carry-on has an external USB charging port, so even if you're stuck in an airport or train station with no outlet in sight, you can conveniently juice up your devices.
To buy: amazon.com, $153 (originally $270)
Amazon shoppers rave about this Samsonite luggage set, giving it more than 1,100 five-star ratings. One shopper complimented the set's spaciousness and durability, having put the bags to the test while traveling. "These survived my multiple trips so far despite getting thrown around," they wrote. "I also stuffed them pretty full, and they were completely fine, and the zippers worked well too." While another shopper emphasized just how easy the carry-on is to maneuver. "I have owned many suitcases, and this thing glides on air," they wrote.
Right now, the luggage set is available in three colors — light pink, silver, and navy, all with black handles and hardware — although only pink and navy are currently on sale. For shoppers looking for a durable, stylish luggage set for upcoming trips, don't miss out on this shopper-loved pick from Samsonite, especially while it's on sale for up to 44 percent off.
