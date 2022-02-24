This Luggage Set That 'Glides on Air' Is Up to 44% Off Right Now

If you're planning a vacation, whether it's a weekend getaway or a cross-country road trip, the right luggage will make a world of difference. Maneuvering through busy airports, cobblestone streets, and bustling cities is much easier when you have your belongings securely stowed away in lightweight, durable suitcases. Samsonite has long been a favorite among travel enthusiasts for its stylish yet functional bags that customers say hold up trip after trip. Right now, you can score a sleek two-piece Samsonite luggage set on sale for 44 percent off at Amazon, so there's no better time to give your travel collection an upgrade.