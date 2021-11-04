These Loafers Are So Comfy for Travel Days — and They Make Getting Through Security a Breeze

The loafers also have a stylish and sleek design that looks more expensive than their price tag would have you believe. Each shoe features a gold detail that elevates the traditional loafer design. And the style is available in over 50 rich colors and prints to fit any occasion. One reviewer confirmed that the shoes look luxurious in person and said, "I just received these last week, and let me tell you they are beautiful. I also purchased Gucci loafers at the same time. I sent the Gucci back because they are identical." They added, "You can't go wrong with these for the price."