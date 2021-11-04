These Loafers Are So Comfy for Travel Days — and They Make Getting Through Security a Breeze
When you're getting ready for a flight, comfort is a key priority. You don't want to be uncomfortable for hours on end with no relief. To help yourself relax and enjoy your time traveling, opt for a comfortable pair of shoes to wear on travel days. Amazon shoppers swear by this pair of stylish loafers that feel "buttery" on your feet. The best part? They slide on and off to make passing through security screening a breeze.
Sam Edelman's Loraine Loafer is functional, comfortable, and cute. I was surprised how easy it was to slip them off when I wore my new pair to the airport — no struggling and holding up the line at security. And, the shoe didn't leave painful blisters like other pairs often do when you wear them straight out of the box.
These shoes are crafted from 100 percent leather that molds to your feet. As one shopper said, "super squishy and amazing buttery leather makes them ideal if you're on your feet all day, walking or standing."
The loafers also have a stylish and sleek design that looks more expensive than their price tag would have you believe. Each shoe features a gold detail that elevates the traditional loafer design. And the style is available in over 50 rich colors and prints to fit any occasion. One reviewer confirmed that the shoes look luxurious in person and said, "I just received these last week, and let me tell you they are beautiful. I also purchased Gucci loafers at the same time. I sent the Gucci back because they are identical." They added, "You can't go wrong with these for the price."
"I love these shoes. I have them in three colors, and will probably get the black ones as well if I ever find them on sale," a customer explained. "I have narrow feet, so it's very hard for me to find flats or loafers that fit without gapping or sliding around. I did size down a half size in these shoes, as they are quite long, but the width is perfect."
A final shopper enthused that the shoes were "immediately comfortable," and said, "These shoes required no break-in period. [They were] comfortable from the minute I put them on. Love them!"
