Travelers Love These Comfortable Ballet Flats — and They're Up to 50% Off Right Now

Thousands of Nordstrom shoppers have given the shoes their seal of approval.

By
Published on August 13, 2022

Sam Edelman Felicia Flat tout
Photo: Courtesy of Nordstrom

As much as we love slipping into a pair of heels for a sleek polished look, they aren't really the most practical option to wear when traveling. Luckily, ballet flats will still elevate your look while being much more comfortable to walk in. If you're looking for a new pair to add to your travel wardrobe, thousands of Nordstrom shoppers recommend the Sam Edelman Felicia Flats, with one shopper saying they are "great for traveling."

The classic ballet flats have earned themselves an impressive 4.6-star rating from customers who rave about their comfort, versatility, and durability. What's more, the popular flats are available in 17 different styles — and some of them are up to 50 percent off right now.

Shoppers say the cute flats are very lightweight, making them super easy to pack in your suitcase and walk in all day long. They also have elasticized backs that help keep the shoes on your feet and will prevent them from slipping off as you walk around. One customer is such a big fan of the shoes, they called them the "holy grail of ballet flats."

Sam Edelman Felicia Flat tout
Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $70

Other reviewers rave about the comfort factor, with one writing, "They are amazingly good looking, and feel like you are wearing slippers." Another agreed, calling the shoes "the most comfortable ballet flats" they've ever worn.

And did we mention how versatile they are? Owners say they wear the flats just about everywhere including to the office, while on vacation, while running errands, on nights out, and more. One shopper loved them so much that she even wore them on her wedding day as her bridal shoes!

There are a variety of different styles to choose from, including classic black and tan shades, funky ikat prints, and statement-making metallic colors. Normally, the ballet flats would cost you anywhere from $100 to $140 depending on which color you choose, but right now, several options are majorly marked down.

The light blue leather and snakeskin print options are half off right now for just $70, six more options are on sale for just $90, and every pair is currently $120 or less. We're not sure how long this deal will last, so we suggest adding them to your cart ASAP.

Sam Edelman Felicia Flat tout
Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $70

