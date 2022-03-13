These Versatile Slide Sandals Come in 35 Colors and Hardly Take Up Any Room in Your Suitcase

Many Amazon reviewers emphasize that they're easy to walk in all day, so you can rest assured that they're a solid footwear option for travel. One complimented the "nice light padded bottom, which is nice as I could walk in these for hours, and I am over 55 years old." Another highlighted that "the leather is very soft so the sandals don't rub on your feet or pitch your toes." Since several wearers say you don't have to break them in, you can buy them for a last minute trip and start enjoying the shoes right away without worrying about blisters.