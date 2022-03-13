These Versatile Slide Sandals Come in 35 Colors and Hardly Take Up Any Room in Your Suitcase
If you're preparing for a beach vacation or are simply looking forward to warmer weather at home, it might be time to give your sandal collection an upgrade. Sam Edelman is known for its stylish and comfortable footwear, and this pair of versatile slide sandals is no exception.
The Sam Edelman Bay Cutout Slide Sandals are made with a structured leather upper with an eye-catching geometric cutout design. (In fact, shoppers say the upper design resembles that of a high-end brand, calling them "the best Tory Burch dupes." They also have a lightly cushioned leather footbed and a slightly grippy rubber sole to offer some traction. The sandals are easy to slip on and off, making them a great option for pool and beach days. And given their slim profile, the slides are impressively easy to pack in your suitcase or beach bag.
No matter your style or go-to colors, you'll be able to find a pair of these sandals that'll work for you, since they're available in 35 shades on Amazon and 13 styles at Nordstrom. Shop basics like black or white leather that'll become instant wardrobe staples, as well as pops of colors like lilac and pale yellow. Plus, you can also opt for studded and embellished options for an even bolder look. They come in sizes 4 to 13 with half sizes up to 10.5.
Shoppers rave about the sandals, with many praising their comfort, style, and how they take up very little room in your suitcase. In fact, one Nordstrom reviewer called them "comfortable from the first step" and said "packing them for travel is a dream." An Amazon customer echoed the sentiment, sharing that they are "very comfortable straight out of the box."
Many Amazon reviewers emphasize that they're easy to walk in all day, so you can rest assured that they're a solid footwear option for travel. One complimented the "nice light padded bottom, which is nice as I could walk in these for hours, and I am over 55 years old." Another highlighted that "the leather is very soft so the sandals don't rub on your feet or pitch your toes." Since several wearers say you don't have to break them in, you can buy them for a last minute trip and start enjoying the shoes right away without worrying about blisters.
And if you've had your eye on a pair of slides from a luxury brand, but don't want to hurt your wallet before your next trip or vacation, some Amazon shoppers say these are a dupe for higher-end versions like Hermès and Tory Burch. One reviewer went as far as to say that the no-name brand is "just as cute" and even "more comfortable than the Tory Burch sandals." They continued, "I normally spend double the price on sandals but these are classy and are comparable with Tory Burch ones."
If you're looking for a pair of sandals you can wear with everything this summer, don't miss out on this pick from Sam Edelman. And since they come in so many colors, you might even want to add multiple pairs to your wardrobe before your next trip.
