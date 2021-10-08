Saks Fifth Avenue Just Debuted a Must-see Gucci Pop-up — and a New Retail Store
Just in time for the holiday shopping season.
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Saks debuts a plethora of new initiatives and openings. Saks New York is always one of the most fashionable places on Fifth Avenue, and right now it has wild windows from Gucci that celebrate the house's centennial year through a limited-edition collection, Gucci 100.
The window displays blend traditional architectural themes with modern elements, echoing Gucci's creative director's knack for deftly combining classic fashion elements with contemporary designs. There are LED and reflective floors, seemingly never-ending illuminated arches, and bold colors. Each window highlights an outfit or accessory from the Gucci 100 collection.
The limited-edition capsule collection includes ready-to-wear pieces and accessories highlighting the house's 100th anniversary and its global impact on pop culture. Pieces feature lyrics from songs mentioning Gucci, such as "Music is mine, Gucci seats recline," from "The R" by Eric B. and Rakim. The lyrics are emblazoned on sweatshirts, tees, sweaters, and handbags. The windows are on display through Oct. 13 and the collection is available to shop for a limited time.
In need of outerwear now that the temperature is dropping? Head straight to the new Rag & Bone pop-up boutique at Barneys at Saks New York through Oct. 18. The adventure-inspired pop-up highlights the brand's covetable Rudy Nylong Liner and Long Puffer jackets in a chic array of colors. The Shiloh Sport Boot is the perfect finishing touch, ready for your fall foliage and hiking excursions, and there are also cold-weather essentials such as wool scarves, ponchos, and beanies. The space is truly eye-catching with an inflatable canopy structure and streaming landscapes against a mirrored wall, making it appear as if the forest never ends, despite being in the center of Manhattan. If you're in Boston or Michigan, there are elements of the pop-up buildout on display there, too.
And the pop-ups aren't the only big shopping news ahead of the holiday season. Saks made a grand debut at The Avenue at American Dream, a new luxury retail collection in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The two-story department store sprawls across 110,000 square feet and offers a fabulous assortment of luxury brands, so suburbanites won't have to trek into the city to find their favorite fashions.
