This Anti-aging Sunscreen Doubles as a Pore-blurring Primer — and I'll Never Travel Without It

As a travel writer, I'm always looking for versatile products that allow me to travel smarter and lighter. This is especially true when it comes to my makeup products, because, as beauty lovers know, it's incredibly easy to fill your toiletry bag to the top in no time. For me, sunscreen is always a priority on my beauty packing list. And thanks to clean beauty brand Saint Jane's newest launch, I've found the perfect multitasking SPF that keeps my skin protected and flawless looking when traveling: the Sun Ritual Pore Smoothing SPF 30 Sunscreen.

The two-in-one product is designed to perform as a sunscreen and makeup primer, helping you achieve a poreless complexion while creating a strong defense against the sun's harmful UVA and UVB rays. This is done using a mineral sunscreen, which is reef-safe, made up of 10 percent zinc oxide. It offers broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection to adequately shield your skin from the sun without leaving a chalky white cast

Courtesy of Saint Jane

To buy: saintjanebeauty.com, $35 with code LUXE10 (originally $38)

Additionally, the sunscreen primer also creates the perfect canvas for makeup with its lineup of nourishing ingredients, which include pore-erasing jasmine, redness-reducing green tea, and collagen-boosting hibiscus that's designed to improve the skin's firmness. These powerhouse ingredients pack the product with antioxidants that actively reverse environmental damage in the skin over time.

And, if you're like me and always experience skin dryness post-flight, the Sun Ritual SPF will help replenish any missing moisture with the help of desert rose extract, which boosts hydration and further assists in smoothing away unwanted texture. These ingredients combined with the formula's luxurious texture help the product melt into the skin to form the perfect makeup-locking sunscreen. I also love the light floral scent that's equal parts delightful and soothing. Plus, travelers will also enjoy the SPF primer's compact packaging and 1.7-ounce size, which doesn't take up much space in a makeup bag and is TSA-friendly.

As I mentioned before, the Sun Ritual Pore Smoothing SPF 30 Sunscreen's versatility was my initial draw to the product. But its impressive performance is what's been keeping it in my travel makeup bag. Speaking from an SPF perspective, it has kept my skin protected on road trips and beach days without leaving an uncomfortable or hard-to-blend white cast or film behind when used alone. And when used as a primer, it grips to my makeup to help it last through sweaty, high-humidity days while giving my skin an airbrush-like effect.

In fact, I've been complimented on how smooth and poreless my skin looks almost every time I've used Sun Ritual — that's how you know it's good. Its hydrating capabilities have also not gone unnoticed. I was equally as impressed with how much it reduced my dryness, especially in notoriously patchy areas around my nose and on my chin.

I've noticed that with these results, I've been gravitating away from my traditional makeup routine (which consisted of layering on foundation, concealer, and powder). I now only reach for a lightweight concealer to cover up pimples, dark spots, and redness when needed, and don't need to travel with so many products anymore, thanks to this product.

If you're looking to lighten up your travel makeup load, you can't go wrong with the Sun Ritual Pore Smoothing SPF 30 Sunscreen. Get the multitasking SPF primer on Saint Jane's site today, and prepare to be amazed at its pore-blurring magic. And, if you're a Saint Jane newbie, you can use the code LUXE10 to get 10 percent off your first purchase.