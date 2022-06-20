This Giant Umbrella Makes My Backyard Feel Like a Resort — and It's Up to 69% Off at Amazon Right Now

Available on Amazon, the Safavieh Athens Crank Outdoor Umbrella is a stylish, sizable piece that's quickly transformed our patio into an resort-like area for us to enjoy. With its height and ultra-wide coverage, it effectively protects us from the sun's rays without taking up so much space that it overwhelms the rest of our backyard decor. Its base is sturdy enough to withstand even the windiest of days, the crank is super simple to use, and assembling it took hardly any time; all we needed to do was buy a matching stand, which we did at Home Depot without a problem.