This $50 Duffel Bag Is the Perfect Size for a Weekend Getaway, According to Shoppers
Whether you're boarding a flight or hitting the road, a duffel is an undoubtedly convenient bag. A good duffel should be roomy without being too bulky, flexible enough to fit in the trunk of a car or in the overhead compartment of an airplane, and most importantly, easy to carry. Bonus points when a duffel looks stylish, too. Amazon shoppers found a bag that meets all these criteria and more; plus, it's available right now for just $48.
The S-Zone Oversized Canvas Travel Duffel is sleek, spacious, and durable, according to customers, making it a great option for weekend getaways, road trips, and more. It's made from tough canvas with a nylon lining and leather trim, giving it a polished look and sturdy feel. The 50-liter bag features leather top handles, as well as an adjustable, detachable shoulder strap for comfortable carrying. Inside, you'll find two zippered pockets, two open slip pockets, and two pen slots. There are also two secure exterior zippered pockets that keep valuables secure yet within reach.
The bag is available in nine colors and patterns, including army green, navy, khaki, and blue and white stripes.
To buy: amazon.com, $48 with coupon (originally $50)
Amazon shoppers can't get enough of this bag, giving it over 3,700 five-star ratings and more than a thousand glowing reviews. "Can't say enough good things about this bag," one reviewer wrote. "Looks great! Feels great! Fits so much stuff, but doesn't look bulky."
Another shopper complimented the bag's versatility. "After seven months and numerous vacations and weekends away this bag is going strong," they wrote. It's "a great size for carry-on luggage, as it's big enough to pack a ton of stuff but still fit in the overhead compartment or under your seat." A different reviewer added that it's the perfect size for a weekend getaway.If you're looking for a duffel bag that will fit plenty of clothing, shoes, and other necessities and is easy to carry, check out this affordable Amazon option while an on-page coupon can save you a couple bucks.
