Best Products Style Shopping These Walking Shoes Are Comfortable Right Out of the Box — and They're Up to 29% Off Right Now They’re also “supportive and lightweight,” according to rave reviewers. By Madeline Diamond Madeline Diamond Twitter Madeline Diamond is an Associate Commerce Editor for Travel + Leisure, where she covers news and deals about travel products, such as luggage, fashion, and tech. Originally from California, she now lives in Brooklyn and can often be found in her favorite park with a cappuccino in hand. She brings her lifelong love of travel to her role, especially when it comes to researching and reviewing the best travel products on the market.Madeline Diamond has been with Travel + Leisure since 2019, where she started as an Associate Digital Editor, then joined the commerce team in 2021.In addition to her work on the commerce team, she also frequently writes features, profiles, and trend pieces about the culture of travel.Madeline has also been published in Apartment Therapy, The Huffington Post, and Business Insider.Madeline attended Bucknell University, where she studied creative writing and American history. She was on staff of The Bucknellian student newspaper all four years and was named editor-in-chief during her junior year. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on August 3, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Whether you're headed out on a trip where you'll be on your feet all day while sightseeing or simply enjoy long walks in your own neighborhood, a good pair of walking shoes is a must-have in any wardrobe. And while there are plenty of options on the market, thousands of Amazon shoppers keep recommending a pair from Ryka that's sleek, sporty, and, of course, comfortable. And the cushioned kicks are on sale for up to 29 percent off at Amazon right now, so there's no better time to shop. The Ryka Devotion Plus 3 Walking Shoes are made with breathable mesh uppers, allowing for plenty of airflow to keep your feet cool and dry on hot days. The tongues and heel collars are lined with ultra-soft lycra for a comfortable fit that won't rub or cause blisters. Plus, responsive cushioning offers shock absorption and protection from impact, so you'll feel supported in every step. Rubber soles with plenty of traction will help you feel stable on different terrain, whether you're walking across cobblestone streets in the rain or traversing a gravel path. One feature that makes these walking shoes stand out is their unique design that's made specifically for women's feet, so there are narrower heels, roomier toe boxes, and softer cushioning than traditional athletic sneakers. You can shop the shoes in 12 colorways, including a fun navy, light blue, and coral combination and a gray and light green version. They come in sizes 5 to 12, with half sizes and wide widths available. The Most Comfortable Walking Shoes for Travel Courtesy of Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $72 (originally $100) More than 3,900 Amazon shoppers have given the sneakers a perfect rating, and it's no surprise why. One reviewer complimented how great the shoes feel for frequently walking long distances. "I walk on three miles of asphalt in a rolling hill area seven days a week," they said, adding, "this foot bed is very comfortable and reduces stress on my back and knees. Another wearer emphasized the shoes' comfort, even though they often experience foot pain, writing, "I walk at least 10,000 steps a day and often more. I have terrible feet with high arches, wide toe area, and narrow heels. [However,] I can wear these shoes for hours and for many miles." A third review mentioned that, thankfully, there was no break-in period. "I took them out of the package and walked three miles in them no problem," they wrote. And a final shopper raved that they're "comfortable, supportive, and lightweight." They also said the walking shoes make them feel "secure on wet streets, sidewalks, and paved pathways," so no matter what type of terrain you'll be on at home and on the go, you can rest assured that this pair of shoes will keep up with you. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $78 (originally $100) Courtesy of Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $81 (originally $100) If you're looking for a comfortable, supportive pair of walking shoes to keep up with you on all your upcoming travels, don't miss out on this pick from Ryka, especially while it's on sale for up to 29 percent off. At the time of publishing, the price starts at $72. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit