These Walking Shoes Are Comfortable Right Out of the Box — and They're Up to 29% Off Right Now

They’re also “supportive and lightweight,” according to rave reviewers.

By
Madeline Diamond
Published on August 3, 2022

Ryka Walking Shoes
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Whether you're headed out on a trip where you'll be on your feet all day while sightseeing or simply enjoy long walks in your own neighborhood, a good pair of walking shoes is a must-have in any wardrobe. And while there are plenty of options on the market, thousands of Amazon shoppers keep recommending a pair from Ryka that's sleek, sporty, and, of course, comfortable. And the cushioned kicks are on sale for up to 29 percent off at Amazon right now, so there's no better time to shop.

The Ryka Devotion Plus 3 Walking Shoes are made with breathable mesh uppers, allowing for plenty of airflow to keep your feet cool and dry on hot days. The tongues and heel collars are lined with ultra-soft lycra for a comfortable fit that won't rub or cause blisters. Plus, responsive cushioning offers shock absorption and protection from impact, so you'll feel supported in every step. Rubber soles with plenty of traction will help you feel stable on different terrain, whether you're walking across cobblestone streets in the rain or traversing a gravel path. One feature that makes these walking shoes stand out is their unique design that's made specifically for women's feet, so there are narrower heels, roomier toe boxes, and softer cushioning than traditional athletic sneakers.

You can shop the shoes in 12 colorways, including a fun navy, light blue, and coral combination and a gray and light green version. They come in sizes 5 to 12, with half sizes and wide widths available.

Ryka Walking Shoes
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $72 (originally $100)

More than 3,900 Amazon shoppers have given the sneakers a perfect rating, and it's no surprise why. One reviewer complimented how great the shoes feel for frequently walking long distances. "I walk on three miles of asphalt in a rolling hill area seven days a week," they said, adding, "this foot bed is very comfortable and reduces stress on my back and knees. Another wearer emphasized the shoes' comfort, even though they often experience foot pain, writing, "I walk at least 10,000 steps a day and often more. I have terrible feet with high arches, wide toe area, and narrow heels. [However,] I can wear these shoes for hours and for many miles."

A third review mentioned that, thankfully, there was no break-in period. "I took them out of the package and walked three miles in them no problem," they wrote. And a final shopper raved that they're "comfortable, supportive, and lightweight." They also said the walking shoes make them feel "secure on wet streets, sidewalks, and paved pathways," so no matter what type of terrain you'll be on at home and on the go, you can rest assured that this pair of shoes will keep up with you.

Ryka Walking Shoes
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $78 (originally $100)

Ryka Walking Shoes
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $81 (originally $100)

If you're looking for a comfortable, supportive pair of walking shoes to keep up with you on all your upcoming travels, don't miss out on this pick from Ryka, especially while it's on sale for up to 29 percent off.

At the time of publishing, the price starts at $72.

