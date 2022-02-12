7 Running Shoes That Are Perfect for Travel — and You Can Score Them on Sale Now
When you're traveling, comfortable footwear is an absolute must. If you'll be on your feet all day, sightseeing, hiking, or doing other forms of exercise, a good pair of sneakers — especially ones with technical features such as shock absorption, extra cushion, breathable materials, and grippy outsoles — will take you far. Luckily, Nordstrom's under-the-radar sale section includes several pairs from shopper-loved brands like Nike, Adidas, and APL.
There are a few factors to consider when it comes to your travel footwear, particularly if you'd like to stick with sneakers. First, of course, is comfort. Sneakers that you can walk in all day without fear of blisters or soreness is essential, and ones with added cushion in the midsole help to lessen the impact on your joints. Similarly, arch support, breathability, and traction are helpful features to look out for in a well-rounded running shoe.
You'll also want to find a pair of running shoes that's lightweight and easily packable if you plan to bring multiple footwear options on a trip. And if packing light is your goal, a sleek pair that combines comfort and style is the way to go. In fact, with the right pair of sneakers, you can likely get away with packing just one pair of shoes for many destinations.
Since combing through sales for comfy footwear is probably not on your weekday (or weekend) to-do list, we were able to find several options available at Nordstrom, all of which are on sale for at least 50 percent off. Keep reading for our top picks.
APL TechLoom Bliss Knit Running Shoe
This slip-on running shoe from APL is impressively lightweight at just 6.8 ounces, so it's a great option to pack in your suitcase. The stretchy, breathable knit upper offers a stylish, modern look (especially given that elastic wrapping replaces laces), while a cushioned sole provides arch support for comfortable running and walking. Plus, the sneakers are available in 29 colors and patterns, so you'll be sure to find one that fits your style. Not to mention, customers admit to having multiple pairs of the TechLoom Bliss in their lineups, claiming they're the most comfortable shoes they've ever owned.
To buy: nordstrom.com, from $150 (originally from $220)
Adidas UltraBoost 21 Running Shoe
Another lightweight athletic pick, these running shoes with a knit upper have cushioning that absorbs shock and returns it as propulsive energy. If you're an active traveler who prefers to take in a new city by running through it, these high-tech sneakers are the pick for you. They're a favorite among shoppers, with nearly 900 five-star ratings. One wearer called out their "super lightweight" construction and said they "feel like you're running on a cloud."
To buy: nordstrom.com, $135 (originally $180)
APL TechLoom Phantom Running Shoe
These running shoes from APL have a more traditional look, since they have laces, although they're just as easy to take on and off as their slip-on counterparts thanks to the pull-on sock upper. The sneakers are also made with a lightweight, breathable knit, as well as a responsive cushioned insole, so they'll keep up with you on active travel days where you rack up more than 10,000 steps. Shoppers mention that they're great for everything from running to training to HIIT, and they offer "more than the average shoe support," making them extremely comfortable for everyday wear.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $124 (originally $205)
Nike Air Max 2021 Sneaker
If you're looking for more of a statement-making shoe that still offers plenty of comfort, check out the Nike Air Max 2021 sneakers. They offer a bit of a chunkier look than some other running shoes on this list, but their supportive feel (thanks to impact absorbing-cushioning) is worth it. Unique color combinations make these sneakers easy to dress up or down. Customers say they "make you feel like you are walking on air" and are great for cycling or running around all day.
To buy: nordstrom.com, from $131 (originally $160)
Adidas PureBoost 21 Primegreen Running Shoe
These sleek running shoes are made with a breathable mesh upper (sourced from recycled materials) that will keep your feet cool and dry. They also have removable insoles so you can use your own custom orthotics if you have them, making the shoes as comfortable as possible without ever compromising on style. Shoppers also compliment how versatile the sneakers are, with one calling them the "most comfortable running shoes I own," adding that "they're cute enough to wear beyond working out."
To buy: nordstrom.com, $98 (originally $130)
Zella Lifestyle Lace-up Knit Sneaker
This pair of sneakers was specifically designed with versatility in mind, so it's no surprise that it's a top pick for travel. The shoes have a cushioned insole that's comfortable for long walks and trips to the gym, as well as a breathable knit upper that you'll appreciate in the summer or in warmer climates. When you return from your trip, you can remove the insoles and throw them in the washing machine, so they'll feel fresh in no time. Customers have emphasized how comfortable the sneakers are for all-day wear. One reviewer, who said they "have a very hard time finding shoes [to] wear for 12-plus hours," raved that the Zella sneakers "do not disappoint" after putting them to the test.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $51 (originally $75)
JSlides Raleigh Knit Sneaker
These sneakers from JSlides can be dressed up or down, though their foam cushioning with arch support will feel just as comfortable as your favorite athletic shoes. Traction on the rubber sole also makes these sneakers a solid pick for any season or tough terrain — you'll be able to tackle cobblestone streets with ease. Shoppers say these are so comfortable, they "walked all day and night in them" on a trip.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $39 (originally $79)
