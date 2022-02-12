7 Running Shoes That Are Perfect for Travel — and You Can Score Them on Sale Now

This pair of sneakers was specifically designed with versatility in mind, so it's no surprise that it's a top pick for travel. The shoes have a cushioned insole that's comfortable for long walks and trips to the gym, as well as a breathable knit upper that you'll appreciate in the summer or in warmer climates. When you return from your trip, you can remove the insoles and throw them in the washing machine, so they'll feel fresh in no time. Customers have emphasized how comfortable the sneakers are for all-day wear. One reviewer, who said they "have a very hard time finding shoes [to] wear for 12-plus hours," raved that the Zella sneakers "do not disappoint" after putting them to the test.