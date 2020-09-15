This Celebrity-loved Brand Just Launched a Line of Travel Bags

The collection includes two duffels in different sizes — the Weekender, as its name suggests, is spacious enough for weekend trips, while the Overnighter is slightly more compact. The bigger bag of the two duffels, the Weekender measures two inches taller and just over eight inches longer than the Overnighter. Both duffels feature interior and exterior zippered and magnetic pockets that help you keep your essentials organized to make packing a breeze. Plus, padded top handles and adjustable shoulder straps make the bags comfortable to carry, whether you're rushing through an airport or loading them in the back of a car. They're available in a Midnight Camo print, which conveniently combines black and navy shades for a versatile look. One of the best parts about Rothy's bags is that they're machine-washable, so when you return from your trip you can make sure your luggage is in tip-top shape for your next trip.