This Celebrity-loved Brand Just Launched a Line of Travel Bags

Rothy's is best known for its comfortable, stylish, and sustainable shoes, garnering the love of celebrities like Meghan Markle, Mandy Moore, and Katie Holmes. The brand made waves earlier this year when it launched a line of eco-friendly handbags, made from the same recycled knit material as its signature flats. Now, you can shop a new collection of Rothy's travel bags, which are perfect for road trips, weekend getaways, or even staycations.
The collection includes two duffels in different sizes — the Weekender, as its name suggests, is spacious enough for weekend trips, while the Overnighter is slightly more compact. The bigger bag of the two duffels, the Weekender measures two inches taller and just over eight inches longer than the Overnighter. Both duffels feature interior and exterior zippered and magnetic pockets that help you keep your essentials organized to make packing a breeze. Plus, padded top handles and adjustable shoulder straps make the bags comfortable to carry, whether you're rushing through an airport or loading them in the back of a car. They're available in a Midnight Camo print, which conveniently combines black and navy shades for a versatile look. One of the best parts about Rothy's bags is that they're machine-washable, so when you return from your trip you can make sure your luggage is in tip-top shape for your next trip.
The collection also includes a set of two zippered pouches that have just enough room for cosmetics and other small travel essentials. In addition to Midnight Camo, the pouches are availabe in a bold blue and pink stripe that will be sure to brighten up your luggage.
