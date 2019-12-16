These Christmas Sweater-inspired Flats Are the Most Festive Shoes You Can Wear This Holiday Season
If you thought a traditional Christmas sweater was the best way to dress up for holiday season, you haven't seen these festive flats yet.
The Merino Ribbon Stripe collection from Rothy's includes the perfect flats for all your holiday events this season. The holiday-inspired shoes come in a variety of styles and colorways, so whether you're looking for a pop of color or a neutral staple to last you the rest of the winter, this collection has something for you.
Crafted from a blend of merino wool and thread made from repurposed plastic water bottles, these flats will be sure to keep your feet extra warm all season long. Multi-colored stripe details, reminiscent of a cozy Christmas sweater, on the toe and heel add just enough holiday cheer.
And if you'll be giving these Rothy's flats as a gift this year, the brand is offering free standard shipping that will arrive before Christmas if you order by 9 p.m. on December 17.
The Ivory Ribbon Stripe Point
To buy: rothys.com, $175
The Blaze Ribbon Stripe Point
To buy: rothys.com, $175
In addition the the point, the Ribbon Stripe collection also includes styles in the Flat and the Loafer.
The Camel Ribbon Stripe Flat
To buy: rothys.com, $155
The Navy Ribbon Stripe Loafer
To buy: rothys.com, $195
