These Christmas Sweater-inspired Flats Are the Most Festive Shoes You Can Wear This Holiday Season

Image zoom Courtesy of Rothy's

If you thought a traditional Christmas sweater was the best way to dress up for holiday season, you haven't seen these festive flats yet.

The Merino Ribbon Stripe collection from Rothy's includes the perfect flats for all your holiday events this season. The holiday-inspired shoes come in a variety of styles and colorways, so whether you're looking for a pop of color or a neutral staple to last you the rest of the winter, this collection has something for you.

Crafted from a blend of merino wool and thread made from repurposed plastic water bottles, these flats will be sure to keep your feet extra warm all season long. Multi-colored stripe details, reminiscent of a cozy Christmas sweater, on the toe and heel add just enough holiday cheer.

And if you'll be giving these Rothy's flats as a gift this year, the brand is offering free standard shipping that will arrive before Christmas if you order by 9 p.m. on December 17.

The Ivory Ribbon Stripe Point

Image zoom Courtesy of Rothy's

$175

The Blaze Ribbon Stripe Point

Image zoom Courtesy of Rothy's

$175

In addition the the point, the Ribbon Stripe collection also includes styles in the Flat and the Loafer.

The Camel Ribbon Stripe Flat

Image zoom Courtesy of Rothy's

$155

The Navy Ribbon Stripe Loafer

Image zoom Courtesy of Rothy's

$195

