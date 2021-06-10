Rothy's Finally Launched Its First Collection of Men's Shoes
For several years now, Rothy's has been known for its stylish and sustainably-made women's shoes, ranging from flats to sneakers to sandals. Now, the brand has expanded into men's footwear, offering two different styles of shoes, a sneaker and a driving moccasin. Whether you're looking for a new everyday pair of shoes for yourself, or are still on the hunt for the perfect Father's Day gift, these styles are a must. And if these styles strike your fancy, we recommend shopping now, since we expect these shoes will sell quickly, like most of Rothy's other footwear and accessories.
This men's footwear launch includes the RS01 Sneaker, a low-top, lace-up sneaker, and the Driving Loafer, a slip-on shoe with a classic loafer silhouette and nub sole. Both styles are made from Rothy's classic knit material made from recycled plastic water bottles, giving the shoes a comfortable, flexible feel. Plus, another perk of Rothy's is that the shoes are machine washable, so they'll always look and feel fresh, no matter how much you wear them. Both pairs are also designed to be worn with or without socks, making them a great summer option. As far as colorways go, the RS01 Sneaker is available in Bone, White, Olive, and Black, while the Driving Loafer comes in Navy, Black, and two different varieties of camo, so whether you're looking for a simple, everyday shoe or a statement piece, you should be able to find something in this collection that will fit your wardrobe.
To buy: The RS01 Sneaker, rothys.com, $175
To buy: The Driving Loafer, rothys.com, $185
