Rothy’s Just Released Its First Lace-up Sneaker — and It’s Insanely Comfortable

Rothy's may be best known for its comfortable, sustainable flats, but the brand continues to impress us with its recent releases, including sandals, handbags, and now, lace-up sneakers. These knit sneakers join the ranks of the brand's other best-selling footwear, as well as our summer wardrobes. The best part? They're just as stylish as they are comfortable.

The Lace Up features the same 100 percent recycled knit material that Rothy's is known for, as well as a footbed and outsole made from plant-based materials. The sneakers are available in five colors: Bright White, Vanilla, Navy, Spearmint, and Lilac. And while many of Rothy's shoes feature a simple silhouette, it's all in the details with these sneakers. The Vanilla, Spearmint, and Lilac variations, for example, feature a honey brown outsole, giving them a subtle vintage vibe. The Bright White and Navy sneakers, on the other hand, offer a sharp, clean look with white outsoles. Each sneaker also features Rothy's signature blue halo design on the heel, as well as different colored details around the heel collar and tongue.

And it's not just about aesthetics — these sneakers are also so comfortable. I tried the Lace Up in Vanilla for myself, and was impressed with just how cushioned they felt on my feet. A double-layer insole provides plenty of supportive structure, while a plush collar offers cushioning around the ankle. There's also a padded tongue that gives the shoes a sock-like feel. As someone who takes multiple walks around my neighborhood each day, these are the perfect shoes to slip on to walk comfortably when I don't want to go for a full athletic look. If you're interested in trying out a pair of these sneakers for yourself, Rothy's includes a helpful note about sizing on its website: Since the shoes are only available in whole sizes, the brand recommends sizing up if you have wider feet and sizing down if you have narrower feet. Keep scrolling to see these stunning colorful sneakers in action.

