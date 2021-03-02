Rothy's Just Launched Its First Ever Sale — Here’s What to Shop 

Rothy's is a customer-loved brand for its comfortable, stylish, and sustainably-made shoes, although the brand has also expanded its range to fashionable handbags, small accessories, and comfortable knit face masks in the past year. Even Meghan Markle is a fan, seeing as she's been spotted many times in her very own Rothy's. Whether you're a die-hard Rothy's fan or would like to try out the brand, there's no better time to shop, since the brand is offering its first ever sale.
The Archive Event Sale features a variety of shoes and bags that are fan favorites, on sale for a limited time. From bold patterns and colors to wear-everywhere wardrobe staples, this sale includes pieces you won't want to miss out on before they sell out, so we recommend shopping as soon as possible. Keep in mind, purchases are final sale, so you'll want to make sure to read Rothy's sizing notes before buying.
Keep reading for some of our favorite items from Rothy's Archive Event.
To buy: Flame Pointed Toe Flats, rothys.com, $85 (originally $145)
To buy: Ocean Iris Sneakers, rothys.com, $75 (originally $125)
To buy: Metallic Lattice Stitch Flats, rothys.com, $75 (originally $125)
To buy: Teal Blue Fringe Triple Band Sandals, rothys.com, $65 (originally $115)
To buy: The Reversible Tote, rothys.com, $105 (originally $175)
