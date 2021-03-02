Rothy's Just Launched Its First Ever Sale — Here’s What to Shop 

You won't want to miss out on this rare sale.
By Madeline Diamond
March 02, 2021
Rothy's is a customer-loved brand for its comfortable, stylish, and sustainably-made shoes, although the brand has also expanded its range to fashionable handbags, small accessories, and comfortable knit face masks in the past year. Even Meghan Markle is a fan, seeing as she's been spotted many times in her very own Rothy's. Whether you're a die-hard Rothy's fan or would like to try out the brand, there's no better time to shop, since the brand is offering its first ever sale.

The Archive Event Sale features a variety of shoes and bags that are fan favorites, on sale for a limited time. From bold patterns and colors to wear-everywhere wardrobe staples, this sale includes pieces you won't want to miss out on before they sell out, so we recommend shopping as soon as possible. Keep in mind, purchases are final sale, so you'll want to make sure to read Rothy's sizing notes before buying.

Keep reading for some of our favorite items from Rothy's Archive Event.

Credit: Courtesy of Rothy's

To buy: Flame Pointed Toe Flats, rothys.com, $85 (originally $145)

Credit: Courtesy of Rothy's

To buy: Ocean Iris Sneakers, rothys.com, $75 (originally $125)

Credit: Courtesy of Rothy's

To buy: Metallic Lattice Stitch Flats, rothys.com, $75 (originally $125)

Credit: Courtesy of Rothy's

To buy: Teal Blue Fringe Triple Band Sandals, rothys.com, $65 (originally $115)

Credit: Courtesy of Rothy's

To buy: The Reversible Tote, rothys.com, $105 (originally $175)

