Frequent Travelers Love These Ultra-comfy, Surprisingly Stylish Walking Sandals — and They're on Sale Now

Finding a pair of sandals that you can wear all day while sightseeing without any blisters or discomfort can be tricky, but it's even harder to secure shoes that you can easily take from day to night. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found the Rockport Ridge Sling Sandals, which are simultaneously stylish, comfortable, and versatile, so they're a solid addition to your travel wardrobe. Plus, they're on sale for up to 41 percent off right now, so there's no better time to shop.

The Rockport Ridge Sling Sandals are made with leather uppers with stylish cutout details for an elevated look, as well as anatomically molded EVA footbeds that will cradle your feet and absorb impact as you walk. The microfiber lining on the footbeds also ensures breathability, so you won't have to worry about your feet overheating throughout the day. Plus, the rubber outsoles have plenty of traction to keep you stable on slippery or uneven surfaces.

The sandals are currently available in four stunning colors: black, pewter, white, and bronze. Given these neutral options, there's sure to be at least one that will fit seamlessly into your everyday or travel wardrobe. They come in sizes 6 to 11, with some half sizes and wide widths available. Some size and color combinations are already selling out, so we recommend shopping soon to make sure you get your hands on a pair while they're still in stock.

Related: The Most Comfortable Walking Shoes for Travel

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $50)

Amazon shoppers love the sandals, with many complimenting how great they are for traveling and long days of walking. One reviewer wrote, "These sandals are awesome! I have a very, very difficult time finding comfortable shoes for the amount of walking I do during travel." They went on to say that the Rockport sandals "provided so much needed cushion for my feet and kept them from aching." Similarly, another traveler shared, "These are very comfortable when walking long distances and standing for a long time. I have back problems and it hurts when doing excessive walking and standing. These help a lot."

Buyers who travel frequently have also raved about how durable the sandals are. "I have gone through two pairs of these over the past six years, [and have] worn them all over Europe, Greece, and Turkey. They are so sturdy and supportive; they handle cobblestone streets and climb steep ruins," one wearer said. Shoppers with foot ailments also mention how comfortable the sandals are, including one who said, "I have plantar fasciitis [and] my feet are in pain every single day all day." However, "The day [these sandals] arrived and I tried them on, I literally cried tears of joy. I recently went to an event and wore these and my feet felt good all day."

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $50 (originally $75)

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $50 (originally $65)

If you're looking for a pair of comfortable walking sandals that you can easily dress up or down for all your summer travels, don't miss out on this pair from Rockport, especially while they're on sale for up to 41 percent off. At that price, you might even want to pick up more than one color.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.