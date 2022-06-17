This Popular Carry-on Fits a 'Week's Worth of Clothes and Shoes' — and It's 53% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Whether you're headed out on a weekend getaway or prefer to pack light for every trip, a good carry-on suitcase will take you far. There's no shortage of luggage on the market, especially on Amazon, but it's not always easy to find a good deal. Luckily, shoppers have found one suitcase that's compact, durable, and affordable, coming in at just $57 while it's on sale for up to 53 percent off ahead of Amazon Prime Day.
The Rockland London Hardside Wheel 20-inch Carry-on Luggage is made from lightweight yet sturdy ABS material, which will keep your items secure inside and resist scuffs and scratches on the outside, especially with its grooved exterior. Coming in at 7.5 pounds, it won't weigh you down (in fact, it weighs less than an Away carry-on) but is still sturdy enough to remain durable trip after trip. The suitcase is also expandable, giving you a couple of extra inches of packing space if you need it. You'll also find multi-directional spinner wheels, which make maneuvering through busy airports and city streets a breeze, as well as an ergonomic telescoping handle with multiple height options, and side and top handles.
Inside the bag, there are compression straps on one side to keep clothing in place and free of wrinkles. On the other side, the suitcase features a zippered divider, smaller zippered mesh pocket, and elasticized slip pocket, so you'll be able to store other essentials like toiletries and shoes more comfortably. Because space is tight to begin with when using a carry-on, compartments like these make all the difference when it comes to staying organized while you're on the go. The bag comes in 13 colors, but if you want the best deal, check out the silver colorway, which is the most deeply discounted, coming in at just $57.
To buy: amazon.com, $57 (originally $120)
Shoppers rave about the suitcase, giving it more than 4,500 five-star ratings, with many complimenting how easy it is to pack and organize. "I was able to pack a week's worth of clothes and shoes and some extras for a trip to a beach resort," one buyer wrote. Another traveler shared that they appreciate the interior zippered compartments, since they "keep everything neat and organized."
A third reviewer mentioned that it's also a great luggage option for kids after using it on a trip to a Disney park with their 3-year-old daughter. "[The suitcase is] even cuter in person, it's so well made, and it's held up great. There's not a scratch on it, and the zippers all work well," they wrote, adding that "it rolls like a dream."
If you're in the market for a new carry-on suitcase, don't miss out on this pick from Rockland, especially while it's on sale for up to 53 percent off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. And be sure to check out our coverage of other Prime Day deals so you can make sure you're getting the best price on all kinds of travel gear from the mega-retailer.
