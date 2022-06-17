 This Popular Carry-on Fits a 'Week's Worth of Clothes and Shoes' — and It's 53% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Inside the bag, there are compression straps on one side to keep clothing in place and free of wrinkles. On the other side, the suitcase features a zippered divider, smaller zippered mesh pocket, and elasticized slip pocket, so you'll be able to store other essentials like toiletries and shoes more comfortably. Because space is tight to begin with when using a carry-on, compartments like these make all the difference when it comes to staying organized while you're on the go. The bag comes in 13 colors, but if you want the best deal, check out the silver colorway, which is the most deeply discounted, coming in at just $57.