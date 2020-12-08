This $30 Gift Is Perfect for Adventurers Stuck at Home for the Holidays This Year

When it comes to gifting people who prefer experiences over things, it's no secret that it's not the most ideal year to get them what they truly want. With ski slopes expected to be closed and rock climbing gyms having been shut for some time, what are adventurers to do these days? Consider helping your intrepid friends and family members this season with unique gifts that hit the mark between adventure and comfort at home.
This Rock Climbing Mug is the perfect example of this balance. Amid searching for a great gift for my rock-climbing partner, I realized the rock-climbing experiences, both indoor and outdoor, are seldom possible for the foreseeable future. But when I ran into this adorable little mug, I knew it was the perfect compromise. As it turns out, he already had it in his Amazon wishlist!
The climber's mug is hand-crafted with a sturdy rock-climbing hold for a handle. It feels solid and as high-quality as it is when held, and it's suitable for both novice and expert rock-climbers. Know someone who wanted to get into climbing before lockdowns began? This is an opportunity for them to get familiar with holds and casually practice before gyms open back up.
Available in six different color variations, this is a gift you can get for all the adventurers in your life, tailoring each mug to each person's personal aesthetic.
To buy: amazon.com, $30
At Travel + Leisure, we're dedicated to helping you find the absolute best products to meet your needs on the road and at home. The T+L Top Picks seal is awarded to items our editors have determined to be the best buys in their category.
Kendall Cornish is an e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure. She's never lived anywhere longer than three years, but currently calls Brooklyn home. You can follow her on Instagram at @kendall.cornish — her DMs are open to all things beauty, baking, home decor, and travel.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.