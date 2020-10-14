This Best-selling Paddleboard Is $125 Off for Prime Day 

Amazon shoppers love this stand-up paddleboard set, giving it over 3,100 five-star reviews. "I was looking for an affordable, inflatable paddleboard that I could stow away and easily inflate when I wanted it. I have rented inflatable paddleboards that are double the price of this, so I was pleasantly surprised to see what great quality this board has," one reviewer wrote. "It is sturdy when blown up and definitely big enough for me and my pup (plus it was easy for her to stay on). I love how it fits easily (with the pump) in the backpack, which makes it convenient for throwing in the back of the car or in a closet at home."