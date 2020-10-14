This Best-selling Paddleboard Is $125 Off for Prime Day 

If you love water sports, there's a good chance you've given stand-up paddleboarding a try. It's a great way to explore your surroundings, whether that's a lake or the ocean, as well as an effective (not to mention fun) workout. Luckily, this best-selling, top-rated inflatable paddleboard is on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Even if you have to wait until next summer to use it, you won't regret snagging such a great deal.
This set comes with everything you need to enjoy a day on the water. In addition to the board itself, your purchase includes a collapsible aluminum paddle, safety leash, hand pump, waterproof bag to hold essentials, and a backpack-style carrying case. The board is lightweight (17.5 pounds), durable, and stable on the water, while remaining easy to maneuver. It inflates in just minutes, taking much of the hassle out of getting out on the water.
Amazon shoppers love this stand-up paddleboard set, giving it over 3,100 five-star reviews. "I was looking for an affordable, inflatable paddleboard that I could stow away and easily inflate when I wanted it. I have rented inflatable paddleboards that are double the price of this, so I was pleasantly surprised to see what great quality this board has," one reviewer wrote. "It is sturdy when blown up and definitely big enough for me and my pup (plus it was easy for her to stay on). I love how it fits easily (with the pump) in the backpack, which makes it convenient for throwing in the back of the car or in a closet at home."
Another shopper complimented how well this board performs in the water. "It’s sturdy and stable. The three fins make a big difference. While I was out, the water got choppy plus jet skis and boats passing by throwing wakes I was still comfortable enough to stay standing, while kneeling down was much better."
