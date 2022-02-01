This Water-resistant Backpack Is Perfect for Camping and Hiking — and It's Just $19
Whether you're planning a hiking trip to your favorite national park or just need to transport your daily essentials to and from the office, a backpack will take you far. If you're looking for an especially durable option for travel and commuting, consider a model designed for hiking. This backpack from Roam is suggested for camping, hiking, and biking, among other activities, so you can be sure that it'll be a solid travel companion.
The Roam 25L Hiking Daypack is made from durable, water-resistant ripstop nylon, which will keep your belongings safe and dry inside and resist tears. The bag has several convenient pockets, including two mesh pockets for water bottles and other outdoor items, an interior zippered laptop sleeve, a large front storage compartment, and smaller zippered pockets to keep essentials like keys and cards secure. It also features adjustable, shock-absorbing straps and a buckle across the chest.
Plus, the backpack can be folded up to fit in a zippered pouch that measures 8 inches x 8 inches x 1.5 inches, so you can easily pack it in your suitcase or another larger travel bag. The versatile backpack is available in 13 colors, including basics like black and gray, as well as bright red and a color block option.
To buy: amazon.com, $19
Shoppers love this backpack, giving it more than 1,100 five-star ratings. One reviewer confirmed that it's a great durable option for outdoor adventures. "I took this backpack camping and it was perfect for day hikes," they wrote. "The large pocket is deep and I carried our whole family's water supply (seven bottles) and snacks."
Another reviewer emphasized how useful this backpack is for both travel and everyday life. "I love this backpack. I got it because I travel a lot and thought it would be an easy thing to toss in my bag, and it was way cheaper than the brand-name options, however I like it so much I've been using it non-stop and haven't put it back in the pouch," they wrote.
If you're looking for a durable, packable backpack that you can take on your next camping or hiking trip, don't miss out on this pick from Roam.
