10 Things to Pack for a Road Trip With Kids, According to a Traveling Dad

Car Seats: know that there are so many factors as to which car seat to get. Look for all the necessary safety documentation before you make your choice. For us, we have tall kids, so the Britax Boulevard is perfect for our toddler. It's as solid and comfortable as you get. Yes, it's hard to fully clean, but it is a champ of being disassembled, wiped down, sterilized, and reassembled on the side of the road (which I know unfortunately too well). Our older kid just graduated to the Chicco Kidfit Booster Car Seat that is adjustable and sturdy while growing with them from full seat to just booster. And as a backup in case of an Uber or a grandparent's car for a short ride, we always keep a BubbleBum Inflatable Booster Car Seat packed, which has saved us stress and duplicative rides.