This Cult-favorite British Brand Is Now Available at Nordstrom — Here’s What to Shop

One of the most exciting parts of visiting a new country (at least for me) is exploring its cult-favorite retailers, local brands, and the overall shopping scene. What's better than coming back from a trip abroad, receiving a compliment on your top, and answering, "thanks, I got it in London." River Island is well-known British fashion retailer that's beloved by shoppers for its on-trend pieces and reasonable prices. And while it might be some time before we can travel out of the country for a shopping spree again, luckily, you can now shop select River Island pieces online at Nordstrom.
From basic tanks and jeans to bold cardigans and summer-ready swimwear, River Island has plenty of stylish pieces you'll want to add to your wardrobe to wear right now and into the summer. So whether you're looking to expand your work-from-home wardrobe or add some summery pieces to your closet in hopes that warmer weather comes soon, this collection has you covered.
Keep reading for some of our favorite pieces from River Island's collection available at Nordstrom.
To buy: Houndstooth Knit Camisole, nordstrom.com, $48
To buy: Blair Frayed High Waist Straight Leg Jeans, nordstrom.com, $78
To buy: Coated Matte Leggings, nordstrom.com, $40
To buy: V-neck Float Minidress, nordstrom.com, $45
To buy: Rib Cardigan & Tank Set, nordstrom.com, $70; Rib Lounge Shorts, nordstrom.com, $30
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.