This Cult-favorite British Brand Is Now Available at Nordstrom — Here’s What to Shop

One of the most exciting parts of visiting a new country (at least for me) is exploring its cult-favorite retailers, local brands, and the overall shopping scene. What's better than coming back from a trip abroad, receiving a compliment on your top, and answering, "thanks, I got it in London." River Island is well-known British fashion retailer that's beloved by shoppers for its on-trend pieces and reasonable prices. And while it might be some time before we can travel out of the country for a shopping spree again, luckily, you can now shop select River Island pieces online at Nordstrom.