This Luxe Luggage Brand Was Just Featured in 'Emily in Paris' — Here's Where to Buy It
If you've been tuning in to the latest season of Netflix's Emily in Paris, chances are you've noticed some statement-making luggage alongside stunning shots of the French city and the characters' bold outfit choices. Rimowa, a German brand founded in 1898, is known for its luxe trunk-style suitcases made from sleek, durable aluminum, and you'll spot many of the brand's bags in the show.
With the brand's style and functionality, it's no surprise that Rimowa bags have been featured in Emily in Paris. The titular character, played by Lily Collins, can be seen with two of the Original Trunk XL aluminium suitcases in the show's season two premiere. This trunk features TSA-approved locks, a telescopic handle, and ball-bearing mounted wheels that make it easy to maneuver. Inside, you'll find a flexible divider that will help you keep your belongings organized in separate compartments.
In the same episode, you'll also spot other Rimowa pieces, such as the Essential Check-in Large suitcase, as well as smaller bags and accessories like the Large Never Still Tote and the Personal Polycarbonate Cross-Body Bag.
Keep reading for more on the Rimowa pieces featured in the show.
Original Trunk XL
To buy: rimowa.com, $2,100
Original Cabin Suitcase
To buy: rimowa.com, $1,150
Classic Trunk
To buy: rimowa.com, $1,820
Never Still Tote Large
Essential Check-In Large Suitcase
To buy: rimowa.com, nordstrom.com, $900
Never Still Medium Backpack
To buy: rimowa.com, $1,090
Personal Polycarbonate Cross-Body Bag
How to Get the Look for Less
If you love the look of this aluminum and polycarbonate luggage, but aren't as keen on the price tag, don't fret, since there are several bags out there that offer a similar look for far less. For shoppers who are fans of the aluminum trunks and suitcases, opt for a hardshell suitcase with a shiny silver exterior, like the Delsey Paris Titanium Hardside Expandable Suitcase, which is available in seven shades, including silver. With a lightweight polycarbonate shell with exterior grooves that resists dents and 360-degree spinner wheels, you can maneuver this bag through the airport (and Paris' cobblestone streets) without compromising on style. Plus, a 25-inch checked suitcase goes for just $190.
The Coolife Hardside Luggage also offers a similar look for less, and it has garnered over 2,800 five-star reviews on Amazon. You can choose between a 20-inch carry-on or 24- and 28-inch checked bags, which come in a variety of colors, including white and navy that resemble the suitcases featured in the show.
And if you're still willing to splurge, but not quite at the Rimowa level, Away also has an aluminum trunk-style suitcase that provides the same luxe look, coming in at less than half the price of Rimowa's carry-on version at $545.
Delsey Paris Titanium Hardside Expandable 25-inch Suitcase
To buy: amazon.com, $190
Coolife Hardside 20-inch Carry-on Suitcase
To buy: amazon.com, $70 with coupon (originally $90)
Away The Bigger Carry-on: Aluminum Edition
To buy: awaytravel.com, from $545
