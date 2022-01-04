This Luxe Luggage Brand Was Just Featured in 'Emily in Paris' — Here's Where to Buy It

If you love the look of this aluminum and polycarbonate luggage, but aren't as keen on the price tag, don't fret, since there are several bags out there that offer a similar look for far less. For shoppers who are fans of the aluminum trunks and suitcases, opt for a hardshell suitcase with a shiny silver exterior, like the Delsey Paris Titanium Hardside Expandable Suitcase, which is available in seven shades, including silver. With a lightweight polycarbonate shell with exterior grooves that resists dents and 360-degree spinner wheels, you can maneuver this bag through the airport (and Paris' cobblestone streets) without compromising on style. Plus, a 25-inch checked suitcase goes for just $190.