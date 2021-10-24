Shoppers Love These Cozy Flannel Sheets — and They're Over 30% Off Right Now

Another shopper noted how well these sheets fit on their bed. "These sheets are beautiful! I washed them the day they arrived and put them on the bed that night! They are very soft and warm," they wrote. "I specifically ordered these because they are listed as 'deep pocket' and we have a memory foam topper that we put on our regular mattress. They fit perfectly."If you're looking for a set of cozy flannel sheets that will keep you warm all winter long while keeping with a neutral, classic look, you'll want to pick up these sheets from Riley Home while they're still in stock (and on sale for an extra 20 percent off)