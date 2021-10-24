Shoppers Love These Cozy Flannel Sheets — and They're Over 30% Off Right Now
Now that fall is here and winter is just around the corner, it's the perfect time to switch out your airy bedding for a cozier alternative. If curling up in a warm cabin is the aesthetic and feel you're going for, flannel sheets are the perfect option. Riley Home is known for its luxe bedding and bath products, and its stylish flannel sheets are no exception. Now is the time to order — with an extra 20% discount these sheets are nearly 40 percent off right now, just in time to give your bed a cozy upgrade for the colder months.
The Reversible Flannel Sheet Set from Riley Home includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases, available in full, queen, and king sizes. The 100 percent cotton flannel sheets are also impressively versatile, since they're reversible with a light and dark shade color combination, allowing you to mix and match shades. You can shop this sheet set in three colors: oatmeal, gray, and navy. Shoppers should act fast, though, as the navy set has already sold out.
To buy: rileyhome.com, from $128 (originally from $199)
Reviewers love how soft and warm these sheets are, especially in the winter months, giving them over 250 five-star ratings on Riley Home's site. "The best sheets are ones that invite you to stay in bed. These do," one reviewer wrote. The same reviewer continued to compliment how warm and comfortable the sheets are.
Another shopper noted how well these sheets fit on their bed. "These sheets are beautiful! I washed them the day they arrived and put them on the bed that night! They are very soft and warm," they wrote. "I specifically ordered these because they are listed as 'deep pocket' and we have a memory foam topper that we put on our regular mattress. They fit perfectly."If you're looking for a set of cozy flannel sheets that will keep you warm all winter long while keeping with a neutral, classic look, you'll want to pick up these sheets from Riley Home while they're still in stock (and on sale for an extra 20 percent off)
