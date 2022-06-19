This Best-selling Hair Tool Gives Me a Salon-worthy Blowout at Home — and It's on Sale Now
As much as I'd love to go get my hair professionally blow-dried every week, I, unfortunately, don't have the time or money to make that possible. Luckily, I found a budget-friendly solution to getting a salon-worthy blowout at home with the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer — and the popular hair tool just got even more affordable thanks to an early Amazon Prime Day deal.
This multitasking gadget is a hair brush and blow dryer in one, so it dries my hair while I'm brushing it. Not only does it leave my hair looking sleek and shiny, but it also cuts my hair styling time by more than half. Whenever I try to give myself a blowout with a normal dryer and round brush, it takes me at least 30 minutes, but with the One-Step, I'm done in less than 15 minutes.
That's because it uses ionic technology to dry hair quickly, fighting frizz at the same time. Plus, I don't have to constantly juggle and rearrange a brush and dryer, which definitely helps. The round brush has tufted bristles which help add volume and shine, and the hair tool has three heat and speed settings, so I can easily adjust it to suit the needs of my hair.
The best-selling hair tool is super lightweight and has an ergonomically designed handle that doesn't leave my arm feeling tired, as well as a long swivel cord that allows me to move around my bathroom with ease as I style my hair. While I've brought this hair tool with me on vacations because I love it that much, I will note that it does take up a lot of space in my luggage, so it might not be the best travel option if you are low on suitcase space.
I'm not the only one who is a fan of the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer, since more than 238,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating — with several calling it the "holy grail" of hair products. One shopper called it a "game-changer" before adding, "I have never been able to blow dry my hair with [these] results." They noted that they are able to achieve a salon-quality blowout in a "fraction of the time."
The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer normally costs $60 (which is around the cost of a single salon blowout), but it is currently 33 percent off, meaning you can score one for just $40. Shop the "life-changing" hair tool for yourself while it's still on sale — trust me, you won't regret it.
