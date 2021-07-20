This Online Vintage Rug Shop Is Like Going to a Turkish Bazaar — Just Without the Airfare

I was able to experience the Revival Rugs quality for myself and was amazed by how quickly a medium-size rug shipped from Turkey to Brooklyn — it took all of one week after everything was processed. In its packaging, the rug was lightweight enough for me to carry up four flights of stairs by myself. Upon unboxing, I was pleasantly surprised by the rug's authentic look and feel and how it didn't come with any sort of odor — not even the kind that typically accompanies vintage textiles.