This Online Vintage Rug Shop Is Like Going to a Turkish Bazaar — Just Without the Airfare
Shopping for one-of-a-kind rugs is already enough of a challenge — it can be pricey and committing to one unique style over another involves something of an emotional rollercoaster. Often when you're shopping in-person for such rugs, like at bazaars during your travels, there's some pressure involved as the purveyor attempts to make a sale. If you tend to prefer online shopping but don't want to sacrifice opportunities to shop one-of-a-kind artisan designs from around the world, Revival Rugs is here to make it happen.
Launched because Revival Rugs's co-founders, from Tukey and the U.S., believe that "a one-of-a-kind rug shouldn't cost a month's rent." By cutting out the wholesale and brick-and-mortar retailer middlemen, Revival has managed to cut costs, support craftsmen, and honor traditional weaving practices. With offices and operations in Istanbul, Casablanca, Mumbai, and Oakland, the Revival Rugs team is able to consistently visit suppliers for quality assurance and maintain close relationships with them.
I was able to experience the Revival Rugs quality for myself and was amazed by how quickly a medium-size rug shipped from Turkey to Brooklyn — it took all of one week after everything was processed. In its packaging, the rug was lightweight enough for me to carry up four flights of stairs by myself. Upon unboxing, I was pleasantly surprised by the rug's authentic look and feel and how it didn't come with any sort of odor — not even the kind that typically accompanies vintage textiles.
To buy: revivalrugs.com, $523
Having a one-of-a-kind rug has become a source of pride, compliments, and joy for me, as the design is reminiscent of my time in Izmir — the cerulean hue is bold and uplifting. As every traveler does with every trip they take, every Revival customer will have an experience as unique as the rugs themselves. No two rugs are ever the same and the collection adds new designs, shapes, and sizes as often as possible.
In addition to the multitude of vintage rugs the online store has, Revival Rugs also has collections of brand-made styles that vary slightly due to their handmade nature. Included in this is Revival's new Recess collection of machine-washable styles, so investing in a beautiful vintage rug can also mean...actually using it as one.
To buy: revivalrugs.com, $2,246
Since the rugs at Revival are unique — both in design and shape, there are quite a few that don't align with modern sizing standards. You'll want a rug pad that suits the specifications of your distinctive Revival rug as well as the type of flooring, like hardwood, stone, or laminate, that you'll be adorning. For rug pads of every size, material, and thickness, head to RugPadUSA.
