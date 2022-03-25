Amazon's Best-selling Bodysuit Comes in 18 Colors — and Prices Start at Just $26
Seasoned travelers know the key to the perfect travel wardrobe is to invest in versatile pieces that can be worn multiple ways. Not only will this help take the guesswork out of what to wear while you're on the go, but it will also leave more room in your suitcase. And who wouldn't love to pack a bit lighter? If you're looking for a new staple top to add to your rotation, check out the Reoria Sleeveless Bodysuit. Nearly 12,000 Amazon shoppers have given it their seal of approval with one saying it "goes with absolutely everything."
Made from a "buttery soft" nylon and spandex blend, the thong bodysuit features a high neck and sleeveless design. Shoppers love how stretchy the piece is and the fact that it has snap buttons at the bottom, so you don't have to take the entire bodysuit off in order to use the restroom. While many shoppers wear it alone as a tank top, others say it's a great layering piece, since it helps create a seamless base for sweaters and other tops.
The bodysuit is double lined at the bust, making it fully opaque, and many shoppers even say the second layer provides so much support they don't even have to wear a bra with it. The brand does note that if you have a larger bust, you may want to go up a size for a more comfortable fit.
With thousands of perfect ratings, it's no surprise that it's Amazon's number one best-seller in the "women's shapewear bodysuits" category. One shopper called it "the perfect bodysuit," while another said it's "very flattering" and complimented the soft fabric and how the design makes them feel super confident. Others say the bodysuit is a great travel piece because it "packs like a dream" and "looks good with everything." Tons of reviewers have even uploaded photos of themselves in the bodysuit showing how easy it is to style, proving it looks just as good with jeans as it does with shorts, slacks, and skirts.
There are 18 colors to choose from, and sizes range from small to XXL. Even better, prices start at just $26. But don't let the affordable price point fool you, shoppers say it looks and feels much more expensive than it is. Some people even noted it's a perfect dupe for a Skims bodysuit that will set you back $58 apiece, meaning you can get two Reoria bodysuits for the price of one from Kim Kardashian's brand. One customer who called it the "best bodysuit you'll ever own" wrote, "I was getting ready to purchase Skims, but for the price, I'll buy these all day instead!"
So if you're looking for a stylish yet affordable layering piece that's easy to mix and match with everything else in your suitcase, consider the Reoria Sleeveless Bodysuit. Add the "must-have closet basic" to your own travel wardrobe by shopping it below.
