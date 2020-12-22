This Portable Percussion Gun Will Give You Therapist-level Massages At Home

We're currently living in a world where heading out to get a massage or even visiting our physical therapists is difficult, if not impossible. For safety reasons alone, it just doesn't seem like a great idea these days. But, as someone who used to get regular massages to aid both muscle recovery and stress levels, I've had to get creative with my at-home treatments.
I've done the digital massage therapy thing. While it's informative and I want to support therapists out there still finding ways to share their craft and ease people's pain, there's still such a huge difference between massaging your own leg and a professional doing it for you. This is where the Renpho Percussion Mini Massage Gun comes into play.
Lightweight at only 1.5lbs, this powerful mini gun has a 3200rpm motor, so even its lowest setting (out of five) is quite intense. I haven't felt the relief this little tool provided me for the muscular knee pain I've had for years since my last visit to a chiropractor in 2019. And since it charges with just a USB chord, it can come with me wherever I go (when I start going places, of course) and be handy right when I need it.
The Renpho Mini Gun kit comes with its own hard-shell carrying case, making it perfect for throwing in the car for long drives and releasing the tension of sitting for hours on end. The kit also comes with five easily changeable massage heads, each meant for specific muscle groups or tensions types.
Amazon customers also rave about the Renpho Percussion Mini Massage Gun kit, which currently has over 1,700 five-star reviews. One cyclist customer claimed they have "only had the product for a day and used it after a long cycle, but it feels like [they have] been though a professional massage...[their] back and legs feel much less sore and fatigued. [They are] looking forward to using this on a daily basis, both pre and post ride."
