This Portable Percussion Gun Will Give You Therapist-level Massages At Home

Lightweight at only 1.5lbs, this powerful mini gun has a 3200rpm motor, so even its lowest setting (out of five) is quite intense. I haven't felt the relief this little tool provided me for the muscular knee pain I've had for years since my last visit to a chiropractor in 2019. And since it charges with just a USB chord, it can come with me wherever I go (when I start going places, of course) and be handy right when I need it.