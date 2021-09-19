French Women Love This Haircare Brand — and It Makes Travel Sizes of Its Best-selling Products

Even if you don't have a trip to France planned, that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy the country's luxe beauty products. It's hard to go wrong with French beauty since it's often categorized as providing a glamorous feel with an effortlessly beautiful look. French haircare brand Rene Furterer is no exception, as it's known for its luxe products for all hair types, whether you're looking to nourish your color-treated hair, treat scalp issues, or aid thinning hair.