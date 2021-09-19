French Women Love This Haircare Brand — and It Makes Travel Sizes of Its Best-selling Products
Even if you don't have a trip to France planned, that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy the country's luxe beauty products. It's hard to go wrong with French beauty since it's often categorized as providing a glamorous feel with an effortlessly beautiful look. French haircare brand Rene Furterer is no exception, as it's known for its luxe products for all hair types, whether you're looking to nourish your color-treated hair, treat scalp issues, or aid thinning hair.
Rene Furterer offers a wide range of luxe haircare products, including shampoos and conditioners, scalp treatments, hair oils, dry shampoos, and more. And luckily for travelers, you can shop some of the brand's best-selling items in travel sizes, so your hair can be at its best, even after long flights and grueling travel days.
Whether you're looking for travel-size shampoo and conditioner that will keep your hair in its best condition (since the haircare products at hotels might not fit with your preferred routine) while you travel, or want to keep a handy miniature dry shampoo or hydrating cream on hand, Rene Furterer is a can't-miss brand.
Shoppers rave about these products that you can easily throw in your carry-on when you opt for the TSA-approved travel size options. One shopper mentioned, for example, how well the brand's dry shampoo works. "If you want to refresh your blowout by a couple or a few days, this is your go-to product. Your hair doesn't feel dirty or heavy from this product," they wrote.
Another shopper praised the Okara Color Protection Conditioner for its variety of helpful uses. "Highly recommend this product; [it] reduces brassiness, promotes shine and a feeling of silkiness."And who wouldn't want to keep their hair in top shape, shine, and silk and all while they're traveling?
Okara Color Protection Shampoo & Conditioner
To buy: (left) renefurtererusa.com, $12 for one ounce; (right) renefurtererusa.com, $12 for one ounce
Karité Hyrda Hydrating Day Cream
To buy: renefurtererusa.com, $34 for 3.3 ounces
Naturia Dry Shampoo
To buy: renefurterusa.com, $16 for 1.6 ounces
If you're looking for travel-size haircare products that will easily pack into your toiletry bag while providing plenty of nourishment and keeping your hair looking its best while you're on-the-go, Rene Furterer is a one-stop-shop. And if you love these products, you'll probably want to stock up on full sizes for use at home, too.
